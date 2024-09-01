Twitter
'Aapko lagta casual hai par...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary's big revelation about India skipper Rohit Sharma - Watch

Meet man whose bad experience with doctor led him to start business, not from IIT, IIM, built India's largest chain of..

Meet man, who used to earn Rs 5000 monthly, now owns assets more than Rs 4000 crore, he is...

Meet man who began his journey with Rs 500, built Rs 4543 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore in...

'First of all....': Rahul Dravid's son Samit reacts to India Under 19 selection for Australia series

Lifestyle

This bizarre soup is one of the world's most expensive dishes, it is made from....

The most expensive variety, known as “red nests,” can reach up to $10,000 per kilogram.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

This bizarre soup is one of the world's most expensive dishes, it is made from....
Bird’s Nest Soup is one of the priciest dishes in the world, renowned for its unusual and costly ingredient. This delicacy, popular in Southeast Asia, is made from bird’s nests crafted by swiftlets, small birds native to regions like China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The nests used in Bird’s Nest Soup are not ordinary. Swiftlets build their nests using a unique material: their own saliva. These birds secrete a sticky substance from glands in their mouths, which hardens into a solid form when exposed to air. The nests, resembling shallow cups, are constructed over about 35 days and attached to cave walls. This unusual construction method is why the nests are sometimes called the “Caviar of the East.”

The high cost of Bird’s Nest Soup is primarily due to the rarity and labor-intensive process of collecting the nests. The most expensive variety, known as “red nests,” can reach up to $10,000 per kilogram. More commonly available white and black nests are still quite pricey, ranging from $5,000 to $6,000 per kilogram. Once harvested, the nests are thoroughly cleaned and processed before being sold.

Despite its high price, Bird’s Nest Soup has a mild flavor. Its texture is similar to softened gelatin or jelly. Traditionally, it is cooked with rock sugar to create a sweet dessert soup, though some prefer to mix it with warm milk. The preparation of Bird’s Nest Soup is delicate; it is usually steamed gently after soaking to preserve its texture and flavor. Boiling or microwaving can diminish its taste and nutritional value.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
