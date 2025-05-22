She also emphasised that if one does this exercise regularly, then they won't need any plastic surgery or treatment to look younger.

The world is obsessed with Korean skin, as it looks flawless, glass skin, smooth and glowing. Korean skincare mainly consists of natural ingredients like rice water, snail creams, honey, tea and many others. Unlike quick fixes, Korean skincare focuses on repairing and regenerating new skin cells with the help of natural treatments.

But Korean skincare is not just limited to their world-class products. Every day, we come across viral Korean hacks or DIYs for softer and natural skin texture. One such video is now going viral on social media.

Recently, a New York-based beauty creator, Jessica Lee, shared a spectacular Korean hack in her Instagram video. She regularly shares such Korean skincare tips with her 73-year-old mother, Yong Lee. In a video posted a while ago, Jessica demonstrated her mother's facial exercises that help her look young and flawless. She also emphasised that if one does this exercise regularly, then they won't need any plastic surgery or treatment to look younger.

In the video, they said: “Facial exercises to look this young at 73: my mom wanted to teach you guys all the exercises that she does, and it is doing wonders. You don't need plastic surgery if you do this... yes, save money...”

“So if you want to get rid of this line on your nasal labial fold, she said you actually have to massage your ear, which is so weird because my mom says the circulation around your ear really determines a lot of the wrinkles and sagginess on your face. So hold your two fingers as V, just grab your ears and press them up and down,” added Jassica.

“My mom’s V line facial exercise to create a V line face shape and reduce nasolabial folds without surgery and spending a lot of money has been going viral on TikTok so here it is. She’s been doing this religiously for years!! I do it daily too now plus the neck exercises because I want to look like her when I’m 73!!,” the caption of her post read.

Benefits of doing face yoga

There's no doubt that face yoga is one of the most effective ways to slow down the process of ageing naturally, but apart from this, there are several other benefits:

Reduced puffiness

Stress lines

Wrinkles

Improves circulation and lymphatic drainage

Help firm the jawline

Make the face appear thinner

Reduce stress

Increases oxygen supply, and

Boost collagen production

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha reveals her 'lazy girl' night skincare routine, you won't believe how she glows with so little effort