LIFESTYLE

This 100-year-old woman credits longevity to ‘enjoying ice cream, regular gym sessions’

She doesn't like to deprive herself of eating her favourite foods in the name of a healthy diet, and she never misses her workout sessions.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 07:06 PM IST

This 100-year-old woman credits longevity to ‘enjoying ice cream, regular gym sessions’
Who doesn't wish to live longer, but not everyone is blessed with a longer life and good health. Recently, a woman named Mary Coroneos turned 100 this year and shared how she led a healthy life at her age. According to her, her routine includes regular gymming, eating her favourite snacks in moderation, especially ice and root beer.

What is the reason for Mary Coroneos's longevity?

Mary Coroneos, who likes to always keep herself busy, told Business Insider, "Just keep moving, step carefully, and look where you're going." She doesn't like to deprive herself of eating her favourite foods in the name of a healthy diet, and she never misses her workout sessions. 

How was her childhood?

Coroneos, who was brought up in a mining town, told the outlet that although her family was not economically strong, she was always fun and stayed active while helping her mother with the household work. "We were always doing things, hiking up in the woods, finding old artefacts,” she shared. 

She revealed that her mother would always turn household chores into fun games for her and her siblings.  "It was a friendly competition. I won quite a bit, but I was the oldest, so I tried to give them a turn, " she added.

High school life:

Coroneos was not only active in household chores, but she was also an athlete. She played volleyball and basketball in high school. She graduated at 21 and later obtained a master's in education from Temple University.

Mary Coroneos’ career:

She taught full-time into her 70s and part-time until she was 90. The outlet also reported that she worked at Dunkin’ Doughnuts part-time to help support her family. 

Speaking about her teaching career, her 65-year-old daughter, Athena, shared, "There's something about it that gives you vitality. It gives you a more youthful perspective.” "Longevity runs in our family, but I don't take it for granted," Athena added.

Ethics

Even after hitting 100, Coroneos never miss going to the gym and working towards building strength with the help of her personal trainer. She advised the younger generation to stay mentally sharp as well as physically active.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist reveals her weight loss routine: No crash diets, regular exercise, homemade meals, more

 

