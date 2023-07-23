Third Sawan Somwar fast: 5 nutritious drinks to consume during Shravan Monday

Staying hydrated and nourished is of utmost importance during the Third Sawan Somwar fast.

The holy month of Shravan holds immense significance in the Hindu calendar, and Sawan Somwar, or the Mondays of Shravan, are especially revered by devotees. It is believed that observing a fast on these auspicious days brings blessings, purification, and spiritual growth. Fasting during Sawan is an age-old tradition, where individuals abstain from consuming grains and specific foods. However, staying hydrated and nourished during the fast is essential to maintain good health and energy levels. In this article, we will explore five nutritious drinks that are perfect for consumption during the Third Sawan Somwar fast.

1. Coconut Water:

Coconut water is a naturally refreshing and hydrating drink that provides essential nutrients to sustain you through the day. Rich in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, coconut water helps in replenishing lost fluids and preventing dehydration. It is low in calories and easily digestible, making it an ideal choice during fasting. Additionally, the natural sweetness of coconut water can curb cravings for sugary beverages.

2. Sattu Sherbet:

Sattu is a traditional flour made from roasted grams and is highly nutritious. Sattu sherbet is a popular drink, especially during fasting days, as it offers a good balance of proteins, fibers, and essential minerals. To prepare this delightful beverage, mix sattu with water, a pinch of rock salt, roasted cumin powder, and a dash of lemon juice. Sattu sherbet not only keeps you hydrated but also provides a feeling of fullness, curbing hunger pangs.

3. Lemon Mint Cooler:

Lemons are known for their refreshing and detoxifying properties, making them an excellent choice for fasting days. To make a lemon mint cooler, squeeze the juice of fresh lemons into a glass of water and add a few crushed mint leaves. You can also add a drizzle of honey for a touch of natural sweetness. This drink not only quenches your thirst but also aids in digestion and boosts your immune system.

4. Fruit Smoothies:

Fruit smoothies are a delicious and nutritious way to break your fast during Sawan Somwar. Prepare a smoothie with a variety of fruits like bananas, apples, berries, and papayas, blended with yogurt or coconut milk. Fruits provide natural sugars, vitamins, and antioxidants, while yogurt or coconut milk adds creaminess and probiotics for a healthy gut. This delightful drink will keep you satiated and energized throughout the day.

5. Aloe Vera Juice:

Aloe vera is renowned for its numerous health benefits, including improved digestion, hydration, and detoxification. Drinking aloe vera juice during the Sawan Somwar fast can provide essential nutrients and support your overall well-being. Ensure to use pure and natural aloe vera gel or juice without any added sugars or artificial ingredients.