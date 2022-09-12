Search icon
Thinning hair: 4 reasons why you might be losing hair

Many men and some women lose hair as they grow older. You can also lose your hair if you have certain diseases.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Women losses more than 125 hairs per day.

You lose hair from your scalp every day. That’s normal, and in most people, those hair grow back. But many men and some women lose hair as they grow older. You can also lose your hair if you have certain diseases, such as thyroid problems, diabetes, or lupus. If you take certain medicines or have chemotherapy for cancer, you may also lose your hair. Other causes are stress, a low protein diet, a family history, or poor nutrition. 

Male pattern baldness: Know its causes and treatment

Treatment for hair loss depends on the cause. 

In some cases, treating the underlying cause will correct the problem. Other treatments include medicines and hair restoration. 

Losing your hair gradually in small amounts is known as hair thinning. Hair thinning is defined by moderate or minor hair loss, which takes some time. Moreover, you do not end up going bald due to hair thinning. But some thin spots may appear faster on your head. 

Here are some reasons why you might be losing your hair-

Over-treating hair- Regularly experimenting with your hair with different products and styles can weaken your hair follicles and damage them. Over-treating your hair can lead to gradual hair thinning. Perms, color treatments, relaxers shampoos, and conditioners can cause damage to your hair. 

Hormonal imbalances- Hormonal changes can also cause hair loss. The hormonal imbalance in women caused by childbirth or menopause can make them lose hair. On the other hand, men can lose their hair with age due to changes in their body's hormone composition. The hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT) triggers hair follicles, making you lose hair. 

Stress- Uncontrolled or unmanageable stress is a major cause of thinning hair. People often lose hair when battling anxiety and stress. Stress can be either psychological or physiological. Physiological stress is often short-lived, and hair loss ceases rather quickly. However, it is much harder to deal with psychological stress and the hair loss caused by it. Lifestyle changes will need to be introduced to better manage.

Lacking the proper nutrients- Although your hair is mostly protein, it requires several minerals and vitamins to grow and maintain form. Zinc, iron, and folic acid are three nutrients that are essential for hair growth. Your body also needs several vitamins, such as Vitamin D and Vitamin B-12, to grow and maintain hair, as well as minerals such as selenium. Lower intakes of the relevant nutrients can cause hair loss.

