7 things you should never search on Google

Check out seven dark and disgusting videos and images that you should never look for on internet for your mental peace.

The Internet has created a virtual reality for all humans where one can dive into the internet from any corner and reach anywhere they desire. Covering anything and everything under the sun and beyond, the internet has become the primary source of information and entertainment for the human race worldwide.

From ordering groceries to learning lessons, it has become unimaginable to get by with the internet for even one hour. With the rising dependency on 'www' we are feeding information to the internet. As a result, the internet ended up having a dark corner where horrifying, and gut-wrenching material await for the curious eyes and mind to reach.

Most of us probably can not even imagine the darkness the internet beholds. To offer a glimpse of the horror, here are 10 things you never search on Google

1. Mr Hands

A gentleman called Kenneth Pinyana was a Boeing engineer. He went by the stage name Mr Hands, who recorded himself having sexual intercourse with a horse. Once a stallion went too far, leaving Pinayana with deadly injuries. Apparently, there was a group of people who shared Mr Hands's fetish and they would get together and record their sexual encounters with animals. Their bestiality club was referred to by the name 'Zoo'.

2. Tub Girl

A website called Rotton.com started in the 1990s. This website featured some of the most disgusting and eerie videos. One among many was Tub Girl. The Tub Girl is an illustration of a Japanese woman sitting in a tub and an orange liquid shoots out of her gut onto her face.

3. Lemon Party

Lemon Party, contrary to the innocent name, the website lemonparty.com became a typical bait-and-click hoax. When people clicked on the link, they would be directed to an image of three elderly men engaging in a sexual act.

4. Two Girls, One Cup

A video was published with the name Two Girls, One Cup on January 6, 2007. On opening the video, two ladies would be seen engaging in a loathsome act with vomit and faeces.

5. Eel Girl

The Eel Girl video first emerged in the early 2000s, the video was of a woman using a funnel to push an eel up the rectus of a second lady. The first woman would consume the eel once it escapes.

6. Goatse

If you search Goatse, a man would appear on screen, who is opening his rectum with both hands making his inside visible. This image triggered millions of memes on the internet.

7 Four Girls Finger Painting

On searching the Four Girls finger painting, a video emerges that portrays four women painting themselves and one another with their own faeces. In the end, they sneaked some vomit in there as well.