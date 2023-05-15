These two Indian cities are among the best places in the world to try local food

Pic: Istock

The best way to discover other cultures and cuisines is to try the local cuisine. Finding regional foods and flavours can improve your culinary experience and enrich your perspective on food, whether you're visiting another country or exploring your own area. Every time you travel, there are endless opportunities to taste something new and delectable, from formal dining to street food. But we frequently find ourselves asking: Where can we try the best local food?

The worldwide travel website Taste Atlas has included Delhi and Mumbai on a list of the top 100 cities in the world that are known for their local food.

“What we did was the following: we combined the average of the ratings of the best local and regional dishes served in a particular city, the average rating of the national dishes served in that city, and the average Google rating of the best traditional restaurants in that city,” it noted.

Florence in Italy is listed as the world’s best city to try local food. “The local food scene is a delightful fusion of old-world charm and modern culinary innovation, with a unique emphasis on farm-to-table dining and an array of intimate family-run trattorias. Traditional Florentine cuisine is characterised by its simplicity and focuses on high-quality local ingredients,” Taste Atlas noted, adding that locals love their bistecca alla Fiorentia, ribollita, lampredotto, and trippa alla fiorentia, and Pappardelle al cinghiale.

Florence was followed by Rome where the local food scene combines “the authenticity of traditional trattorias with a growing number of contemporary and inventive eateries.” On the third spot is Lima, the capital of Peru, where the local food scene “is renowned for its innovative fusion of traditional Peruvian ingredients with international culinary techniques, making Lima a gastronomic hotspot.”

Top 10 list of best cities to try local food:

Florence

Rome

Lima

Naples

Hong Kong

Mexico City

New York City

Paris

Tokyo

Milan

It's interesting to note that Delhi and Mumbai, two Indian cities, were ranked 16th and 34th, respectively.