These two Indian cities are among the best places in the world to try local food

Two Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai, occupied the 16th and 34th spots, respectively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Pic: Istock

The best way to discover other cultures and cuisines is to try the local cuisine. Finding regional foods and flavours can improve your culinary experience and enrich your perspective on food, whether you're visiting another country or exploring your own area. Every time you travel, there are endless opportunities to taste something new and delectable, from formal dining to street food. But we frequently find ourselves asking: Where can we try the best local food?

The worldwide travel website Taste Atlas has included Delhi and Mumbai on a list of the top 100 cities in the world that are known for their local food.

“What we did was the following: we combined the average of the ratings of the best local and regional dishes served in a particular city, the average rating of the national dishes served in that city, and the average Google rating of the best traditional restaurants in that city,” it noted.

Florence in Italy is listed as the world’s best city to try local food. “The local food scene is a delightful fusion of old-world charm and modern culinary innovation, with a unique emphasis on farm-to-table dining and an array of intimate family-run trattorias. Traditional Florentine cuisine is characterised by its simplicity and focuses on high-quality local ingredients,” Taste Atlas noted, adding that locals love their bistecca alla Fiorentia, ribollita, lampredotto, and trippa alla fiorentia, and Pappardelle al cinghiale.

Florence was followed by Rome where the local food scene combines “the authenticity of traditional trattorias with a growing number of contemporary and inventive eateries.” On the third spot is Lima, the capital of Peru, where the local food scene “is renowned for its innovative fusion of traditional Peruvian ingredients with international culinary techniques, making Lima a gastronomic hotspot.”

Top 10 list of best cities to try local food:

  • Florence
  • Rome
  • Lima
  • Naples
  • Hong Kong
  • Mexico City
  • New York City
  • Paris
  • Tokyo
  • Milan

It's interesting to note that Delhi and Mumbai, two Indian cities, were ranked 16th and 34th, respectively.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, Soorarai Pottru: Upcoming Hindi remakes of South hits releasing after Bholaa
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
In pics: The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani's journey from television to Bollywood
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
First-image
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply over 300 posts at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility criteria
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
