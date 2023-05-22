Simple tips for long, healthy and happy life from 102-year-old doctor you must know

Simple tips to know on long, healthy and happy life from 102-year-old doctor

Dr. Gladys McGarey is a consulting physician who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona and is 102 years old. She has some advice and lessons on living a happy, fulfilling, and long life to share with the world as a doctor and pioneer of holistic health. McGarey firmly believes that "love" is the finest form of treatment.

Gladys believes that "young people" refers to everyone who is younger than 99 years old. (Don't you think she seems to be zealous about life?) She works out every day and lives independently. (I bet this is a large part of why she's so healthy.)

Additionally, she is the author of the book "The Well-Lived Life: A 102-Year-Old Doctor's Six Secrets to Health and Happiness at Every Age."

Here are some of the tips from Dr Gladys McGarey on how to life a joyful, meaningful and happy life:

McGarey believes that one of the most important things you can do to live life to the fullest is to find your 'juice' — your purpose for living.

In her book, she wrote about how she discovered she was meant to be a doctor when she was just eight years old.

She grew up in India with her parents, who were medical missionaries, and spent years thinking she was 'stupid' because she struggled with dyslexia.

McGarey recalled how her father took her older brothers hunting one fateful day, leaving her and her younger siblings to help their mother in the medical tent.

A young man brought over a wounded elephant for treatment. Even though her mother wasn't a veterinarian, she removed a splinter of bamboo from the animal's foot and irrigated the infection.

Assisting her mother that day made her realize that she was meant to be a doctor.

'Each of us is here to connect with your unique gifts, this is what activates our desire to be alive,' she wrote. 'Achieving this connection isn't necessarily the point. The search counts for far more. The process of "finding our juice" keeps us vital.'

McGarey is also an advocate for having a 10-year plan and looking to the future.

She told Insider that her current plan involves creating a village for 'living medicine' where people of all ages can care for each other and practice wellness.