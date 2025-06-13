A new research has ranked countries around the world based on how safe they are for international travelers. Called the "travel safety index," the list is based on 35 varied criteria. Read on to know which countries have been named the safest and most dangerous for travelers.

A new research has ranked countries around the world on how safe they are for international travelers. The list, compiled by financial comparison website Hellosafe, says the Philippines is the most unsafe vacation destination for this year. Called the "travel safety index," the list is based on 35 varied criteria -- including the occurrence of natural disasters, degree of violence in the society, involvement in armed conflicts, and health infrastructure. Depending on these factors, nations around the world have been rated on a scale from 0 to 100, with zero representing the safest and 100 indicating the most dangerous.

Colombia takes 2nd spot

"This index is not intended to reflect the tourist attractiveness of a country, but rather a global index of security and safety based on the largest possible number of objective criteria," Hallosafe said, according to a report by the New York Post.

The Philippines was rated the most dangerous holiday destination globally with a score of 82.23 out of 100. The high score has been attributed to "high levels of violence within society."

Colombia was ranked as the second most dangerous country for international tourists, with the study saying that the South American country has a high rate of violence.

US also deemed unsafe

The country ranked as the third most dangerous on the list was Mexico. Other countries named among ten most dangerous included Pakistan, Russia, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, and Syria. The United States has been named the 14th most unsafe in the world.

In the European continent, Greece, France and the United Kingdom rank among the most dangerous for tourists.

Safest travel destinations

As for the world's safest travel destinations, Iceland grabbed the top rank on the list, followed by Singapore and Denmark.

Meanwhile, Austria and Switzerland completed the top five. The Czech Republic, Slovenia, Finland, Ireland, and Hungary also found places among the ten safest countries for travelers.