These 5 lifestyle habits will help you lower risk of heart diseases

Representational image

Heart disease, also known as cardiovascular disease, refers to a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, but many cases can be prevented through healthy lifestyle habits. Here are some tips for reducing your risk of developing heart disease:

Also read: Does heart disease run in your family? Here are some ways to prevent a heart attack

Exercise Regularly: Regular physical activity helps to lower the risk of heart diseases by improving cardiovascular health, reducing blood pressure, and managing weight. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking, every day.

Eat a Healthy Diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Try to limit your intake of salt, sugar, and saturated and trans fats.

Quit Smoking: Smoking is a leading cause of heart disease, so quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your heart health.

Manage Stress: Chronic stress can increase the risk of heart disease, so it's important to find healthy ways to manage stress, such as through exercise, meditation, or hobbies.

Limit Alcohol Intake: Excessive alcohol consumption can increase blood pressure and lead to heart disease. If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation, which is defined as no more than one drink per day for women and no more than two drinks per day for men.

By incorporating these healthy lifestyle habits into your daily routine, you can significantly lower your risk of developing heart disease and improve your overall health.