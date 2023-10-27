Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

These 5 common habits can make your anxiety worse

Remember that managing anxiety is a process, and small changes in your habits can lead to significant improvements in your overall mental health.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:44 AM IST

Anxiety is a prevalent mental health issue affecting millions of people worldwide. While it's natural to experience occasional anxiety, some common habits can make it worse and even lead to more severe symptoms. Recognizing and addressing these habits can significantly improve your mental well-being. In this article, we'll explore five common habits that can exacerbate anxiety.

Excessive Caffeine Consumption: Many of us start our day with a cup of coffee, but too much caffeine can be a double-edged sword. Caffeine is a stimulant that can increase feelings of restlessness, nervousness, and even panic in those prone to anxiety. Limiting your caffeine intake, especially in the afternoon and evening, can help alleviate anxiety symptoms.

Procrastination: Procrastination is a habit that can lead to a vicious cycle of anxiety. When you put off tasks or responsibilities, the looming deadlines can create a constant source of stress and worry. Breaking tasks into smaller, manageable steps and setting achievable goals can help reduce this form of anxiety.

Inadequate Sleep: Sleep and anxiety are closely linked. Insufficient sleep can exacerbate anxiety symptoms and make it challenging to cope with daily stressors. Establishing a consistent sleep routine, creating a comfortable sleep environment, and avoiding stimulating activities before bedtime can contribute to better sleep and reduced anxiety.

Overusing Technology: Our constant connection to digital devices can be a source of anxiety. Social media, news, and work-related emails can overload your brain with information, making it difficult to relax. Setting boundaries for screen time, practicing digital detox, and engaging in mindful activities can help alleviate this modern source of anxiety.

Negative Self-Talk: The way you talk to yourself has a profound impact on your mental well-being. Negative self-talk, such as self-criticism and catastrophic thinking, can fuel anxiety. To combat this, practice self-compassion and positive affirmations. Challenge negative thoughts by asking if they are based on facts and whether they are helpful.

