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Theatre artiste Nanncy Gill achieves new milestone, her play Mandi House beats 268 entries for stART Tank Theatre Edition 1

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Theatre artiste Nanncy Gill achieves new milestone, her play Mandi House beats 268 entries for stART Tank Theatre Edition 1

Theatre artist Nanncy Gill has achieved a milestone as her play, Mandi House, is among the top 20, beating 268 entries, to be included in stART Tank Theatre.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Theatre artiste Nanncy Gill achieves new milestone, her play Mandi House beats 268 entries for stART Tank Theatre Edition 1
Nanncy Gill from Mandi House (Image source: Instagram)
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It's a big win for theatre maker Nanncy Gill as his original play, Mandi House, has been selected among 20 projects for stART Tank Theatre maiden edition, an initiative for theatre by international casting director Tess Joseph and Third Bell Studios. Mandi House is among the 20 projects out of 268 entries from across the country for the initiative. Mandi House, written, directed and performed by Nanncy Gill, was among the selected projects.

The pitching sessions for the selected projects were held on July 14 and 15 in Mumbai. The selection comes at an important stage in Nanncy Gill’s journey as a theatre-maker. Mandi House is her first written play and has previously received reviews in several national newspapers following its performances. For the unversed, Gill has worked across theatre and screen as an actor and director. She has also scripted a couple of short films. Her first conceptualised web series is currently in post-production.

Nanncy was about to leave Mandi House for this reason

Around the same time, Nanncy Gill received confirmation of her admission to the MA Acting programme at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in the UK. With her move to the UK approaching, she initially informed the stART Tank team that she would not be able to take the project forward and did not want to occupy a place that could instead go to someone who would be able to pursue the opportunity fully.

However, after discussing the matter with the team, the organisers encouraged her to participate in the pitching session regardless, expressing their appreciation for the script and their interest in the project. Nanncy Gill subsequently presented Mandi House at the July 14 pitching session.

For Nanncy Gill, the experience offered an opportunity to present an original piece of work in an industry setting and to further develop her practice across writing, direction and performance. The selection of Mandi House marks another step in the play’s journey—from its creation and subsequent critical reception to being selected from a large pool of submissions for a national theatre pitching platform.

Why is Nancy moving to the US?

With her move to the UK approaching, Nanncy Gill is preparing to begin her MA Acting at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where she will continue developing her practice as an actor while also pursuing her interests in writing and directing. The stART Tank selection adds another significant chapter to the journey of Mandi House, while marking an important moment in Nanncy Gill’s continuing development as a theatre artist.

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