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The world needs the skill of happiness

Happiness is an essential and important ingredient for a fulfilling life. However, it remains far away and is only an idea for many people around the world. The world is suffering from a silent unhappiness pandemic.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

The world needs the skill of happiness
The world needs the skill of happiness
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March 20 was celebrated as the International Day for Happiness. 

Happiness is an essential and important ingredient for a fulfilling life. However, it remains far away and is only an idea for many people around the world. The world is suffering from a silent unhappiness pandemic. There is a need to take strong, effective and comprehensive steps to tackle this menace of unhappiness pandemic engulfing the world.

The author, in his fifteen years of work on happiness in India and abroad, has firsthand realised this unhappiness pandemic, and it is painful to see the world suffering from its negative impact. This is not the right way to live life.

A better way is to make happiness a part of daily life and live a better life. This can be done following this five-step process.

A five-step process for developing skill of happiness

Here are the five steps for developing the skill of happiness.

Step 1. Realisation of the importance of  happiness

The starting point is to realise the importance of happiness so that it is taken seriously. The research of the last five decades across disciplines shows that happiness helps in good mental health, physical health, relationships, teamwork, creativity, innovation and productivity at the workplace. These are the major things that we want from life. We need to realise this !

Step 2. Understanding happiness

There are so many myths and misinformation about happiness. One needs to understand happiness in a correct mannerand also needs to know and understand oneself. Only when one knows happiness in the correct manner for oneself, one can one achieve happiness in life. For this, there is a lot of research , books and articles one can go through.

Step 3. Understanding that happiness is just a skill like any other skill

There are so many people who think happiness is almost impossible or very difficult to achieve. This is incorrect. Happiness is a simple skill when pursued in the right manner. It is a skill that anyone can learn, apply, and be happier.

Step 4. Taking effective steps to make it a habit

Happiness needs to be developed into a  personalhabit  so that it becomes a part of our daily lives. And to make it a habit, start small but be consistent.  The research in brain and behavioural sciences has established the importance of starting small. Start small but do it regularly to make happiness a habit.

Step 5. Keeping a track, evaluation, feedback and improvements

It is important to stay on the track of happiness, and for this, regular self-reflection leading to evaluation, feedback and improvements in the journey of happiness are needed.

Conclusion and takeaway for the readers

Happiness is a key skill and a habit that the world needs on the most urgent basis. The good news is that it is possible by following the five-step process shared above. The key takeaway is to realise the importance of happiness and take small steps on a daily basis to develop this skill of happiness.


 
The author, Dr Rajesh K Pillania, Professor, Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, is a Professor of Strategy at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He is popularly known as India’s Happiness Professor and his latest work is The Indian Practice of Happiness: Secrets from Centenarians. 

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