Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has collaborated with luxury watch brand Jacob & Co. to launch a special edition timepiece. This watch is a tribute to his father, Salim Khan, and is part of the ‘The World Is Yours’ Dual Time Zone collection. It celebrates heritage, family, and global connections.

Salman Khan and Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo share a strong bond. Khan has often been seen wearing the brand’s watches, including the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon. When Khan learned that ‘The World Is Yours’ watch was inspired by a timepiece gifted to Jacob by his father, he decided to create a version that honours his own father’s legacy.

Speaking about the project, Salman Khan said, “Time connects us across generations. This watch is not just a timepiece but a tribute to my father and the moments that shape our lives.”

This limited edition watch has a domed dial shaped like a globe, representing travel and worldwide connections. It features an independent dual-time mechanism, allowing both hours and minutes to be set separately. This is useful for countries like India, which follows a unique time zone (GMT +5:30).

The design also reflects Indian culture. The watch includes saffron and green details inspired by the Indian flag. The case back has a world map engraving with ‘Salman Khan’ inscribed on it. His initials ‘S.K.’ are placed at the six o’clock position. The watch is presented in a turquoise box, matching Khan’s signature bracelet.

Price

This exclusive timepiece is a limited edition, making it highly desirable among collectors. According to Bollywood Hungama, the watch is priced at Rs. 61 lakh. This launch strengthens Salman Khan’s association with luxury brands and highlights his influence in the world of fashion and fine craftsmanship.

