The right diet to follow for a speedy recovery after a kidney transplant

Here is what patients should and should not eat after a kidney transplant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

Representational image

Technically a transplant is considered successful only when the body accepts the new organ and its functioning. Similar is the case with a kidney transplant. Often a person feels relaxed after this process, but carelessness during this time can cause many problems.

According to a survey, out of all the kidney transplants that have taken place in the last 10 years, 54 percent of the people have been happy with this transplant and they are living their lives happily. At the same time, less than 20 percent of people had to undergo kidney transplants again due to one or the other problem. Experts say that if patients follow a Mediterranean diet after a kidney transplant, they will not have to face problems after a kidney transplant.

Protein: After a kidney transplant, the body needs maximum protein for complete recovery. Therefore, include the maximum amount of protein in your diet. Apart from this, patients who have gone through the process of dialysis should increase the amount of protein in their diet. That's why consume things like milk, and pulses more.

Do not eat raw fruits: Never eat raw fruits after a kidney transplant as it can increase the risk of infection. Instead, boil fruits in hot water and eat them, so that all the bacteria present in them will be destroyed.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt has a very good protein content and hence patients are advised to eat yogurt after a kidney transplant. Apart from this, you can also eat citrus fruits like lemon and tamarind. Keep in mind that never consume grapes as it affects the efficiency of immune suppressive drugs.

Fruits or vegetables with seeds: There is no harm in eating fruits with seeds like tomato, brinjal, guava, and watermelon after kidney transplant, but they control the amount of cholesterol and electrolyte in the body. Avoid eating fruits and vegetables with these seeds if you are suffering from kidney stones.

Protein Supplement: When the patient undergoes the process of a kidney transplant, he is advised to eat protein supplements in the initial stages. Although it is not necessary for everyone because in some cases patients recover quickly so they do not need supplements. If the patient feels that he is not able to consume a sufficient amount of protein, then he can take a supplement, but before consuming it must consult a doctor.

