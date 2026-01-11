The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try at home

Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Thalapathy Vijay's Theri to entertain fans on Pongal, Atlee film to re-release on this date
Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, Royyala Pulav. Here’s how fans can easily try this simple prawn rice recipe at home.
Prabhas, known globally for films like Baahubali and now riding high on the success of The Raja Saab, the actor recently gave fans a glimpse into his foodie side. He shared a humble rice dish he enjoys at home.
The actor shared his favourite recipe, delighting fans with his choice of Royyala Pulav, a traditional prawn pulao rich in flavour.
Royyala Pulav is a comforting rice dish made with prawns, spices, onions, and aromatic herbs. Unlike heavy biryanis, this dish is lighter yet rich in taste. It blends juicy prawns with fragrant rice and mild spices, making it a popular choice in coastal Andhra cuisine.
The recipe shared by Prabhas includes simple kitchen ingredients like rice, prawns, onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, curry leaves, dry red chillies, cashews, and basic spices. The prawns are first lightly cooked and then sautéed with spices and onion paste. Rice is prepared separately before being mixed with the prawn curry and cooked slowly on a low flame. The result is a flavourful one-pot meal that feels both homely and special.