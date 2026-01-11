FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try at home

Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, Royyala Pulav. Here’s how fans can easily try this simple prawn rice recipe at home.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try at home
Prabhas, known globally for films like Baahubali and now riding high on the success of The Raja Saab, the actor recently gave fans a glimpse into his foodie side. He shared a humble rice dish he enjoys at home.

Prabhas opens up about his favourite rice dish

The actor shared his favourite recipe, delighting fans with his choice of Royyala Pulav, a traditional prawn pulao rich in flavour.

What is Royyala Pulav?

Royyala Pulav is a comforting rice dish made with prawns, spices, onions, and aromatic herbs. Unlike heavy biryanis, this dish is lighter yet rich in taste. It blends juicy prawns with fragrant rice and mild spices, making it a popular choice in coastal Andhra cuisine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How can you try it at home

The recipe shared by Prabhas includes simple kitchen ingredients like rice, prawns, onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, curry leaves, dry red chillies, cashews, and basic spices. The prawns are first lightly cooked and then sautéed with spices and onion paste. Rice is prepared separately before being mixed with the prawn curry and cooked slowly on a low flame. The result is a flavourful one-pot meal that feels both homely and special.

