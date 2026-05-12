FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Plots Are Winning Over Buyers in Gunjur, Sarjapur & Varthur Road — Insights from Anthill Projects

Why Plots Are Winning Over Buyers in Gunjur, Sarjapur & Varthur Road — Insights

Oil & Gas Royalty Reduced: What Govt’s new reforms mean for domestic production

Oil & Gas Royalty Reduced: What Govt’s new reforms mean for domestic production

Pati Patni aur Woh Do first review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh's comedy is family entertainer, hilarious ride from start to end

Pati Patni aur Woh Do review: Ayushmann's comedy is hilarious from start to end

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

The Mind Must Stay Open: When machines think for us, the ancient discipline of doubt may be humanity's last edge

AI outputs may appear thoughtful but could simply be advanced pattern optimisation based on past knowledge. Hence, users should apply the Nyaya Sutra’s idea of *samsaya* (productive doubt) and use debate, reasoning, examples, and critical questioning before accepting AI-generated responses as truth.

Latest News

Dr. Ruchi Tewari

Updated : May 12, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

The Mind Must Stay Open: When machines think for us, the ancient discipline of doubt may be humanity's last edge
The Mind Must Stay Open: When machines think for us, the ancient discipline of doubt may be humanity's last edge (AI image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Machines appear to be thinking and producing output that from a human point of view appears to have come out of thought, while it could just simply be optimising patterns and generating results that puts together all that has been thought of in the past and best responds to the query or prompt that a user has punched in. Before we as users believe in the output and take that as truth, thought through response or basis of next knowledge or assumption, it is important to give due consideration to the idea presented in Nyaya Sutra (1.1.1), about ‘samsaya’ (productive doubt) as the third of the sixteen categories of valid inquiries to attain knowledge. A few other being, vada (honest debate), drishtanta (example), tarka(hypothetical reasoning for an argument) and vitanda (the discipline of critical refutation).

Productive uncertainty requires the ability to discriminate, and discern the real from the convenient. To doubt is to think of counter-arguments against those presented before oneself, entailing enquiry and concluding finally only after cautious examination. The fundamental human skill required for the above is open-mindedness. Western philosophy offers similar arguments. Aristotle in the Metaphysics stated that human beings have an instinctive nature to know and Plato presented detailed arguments about the readiness to go wrong. This thought is complete when we add John Stuart Mill’s idea that an opinion held without confrontation is intellectually inert, and such a closed mind is dangerous to development, discourse and democracy. 

Both traditions harp on how growth is not an accumulation of answers but cultivation of better questions. Friction in the current time is the most essential skill that learners must be trained into because psychologist, Carol Dweck’s work indicates that intelligence is about taking risks, and encountering challenges. She found that individuals who treated intelligence as fixed avoided challenges because difficulty is interpreted as inadequacy leading to a closed mind that is self-limiting. 

The above ideas become most relevant in the current times when we are almost on the brink of a crisis where large language models (trained on accumulated outputs of human thoughts) and generative AI systems are, in the most reductive sense, extremely sophisticated pattern-completion engines that reproduce, remix, and extrapolate responses at a speed no human can match. But, these LLMs and Gen AI systems cannot think. So, while their speed is genuinely extraordinary, accepting the output as truth and not making an adequate examination of the same is highly dangerous and poses a threat to human intelligence, understanding of reality and finally oneself. Adequate examination is essential. Is artificial intelligence capable of thinking or will it soon be is not the question. The real danger is not whether AI will think for us, but whether we will let it — and in doing so, allow the atrophy of human cognitive skills.

Once the answers are frictionlessly available (which almost is the case with LLMs and Gen AI) then the temptation to skip the struggle of jostling with gaps in findings, flaws in the argument, false data or information is overwhelming. But as we saw, struggle is inherent and the most necessary constituent of learning. Learning only happens when we contest or are contested. Nyaya sutra calls this, ‘anuvyavasaya’ (the reflexive awareness that one is in the act of knowing). This state of awareness is fundamental and essential to learning. There is already evidence of this contraction. Students who use AI to draft their arguments rather than wrestle their way to a position report weaker retention, shallower conviction, and diminished capacity to defend their views under pressure. This should surprise no one. A belief you arrived at through genuine inquiry is yours. A belief that was generated for you is external and genuinely artificial.

We have reached a state of technological development where rejection of these tools is a denial of reality. It is neither possible nor desirable. What is required is something harder: the deliberate maintenance of open-mindedness as a practised discipline in an environment that rewards the appearance of certainty. This means designing a new system of reward and punishment where process is measured — the tolerance of not knowing long enough to think it through. It means engaging with opposition rather than filtering it out. It means treating every confident position as a hypothesis subject to tarka, critical reasoning, until it either survives or yields to something better.

 

Note: AI tools have been used for formatting and editing this article 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Why Plots Are Winning Over Buyers in Gunjur, Sarjapur & Varthur Road — Insights from Anthill Projects
    Why Plots Are Winning Over Buyers in Gunjur, Sarjapur & Varthur Road — Insights
    Oil & Gas Royalty Reduced: What Govt’s new reforms mean for domestic production
    Oil & Gas Royalty Reduced: What Govt’s new reforms mean for domestic production
    Pati Patni aur Woh Do first review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh's comedy is family entertainer, hilarious ride from start to end
    Pati Patni aur Woh Do review: Ayushmann's comedy is hilarious from start to end
    Viral video: Tamannaah Bhatia attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain - Watch
    Viral video: Tamannaah Bhatia attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple
    US-Iran spar over peace proposal, rise in crude oil prices and Vietnam President’s India visit
    US-Iran spar over peace proposal, rise in crude oil prices and Vietnam President
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
    Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
    Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
    Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
    How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
    How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
    Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
    Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
    Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
    Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement