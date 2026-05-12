The Mind Must Stay Open: When machines think for us, the ancient discipline of doubt may be humanity's last edge

AI outputs may appear thoughtful but could simply be advanced pattern optimisation based on past knowledge. Hence, users should apply the Nyaya Sutra’s idea of *samsaya* (productive doubt) and use debate, reasoning, examples, and critical questioning before accepting AI-generated responses as truth.

Machines appear to be thinking and producing output that from a human point of view appears to have come out of thought, while it could just simply be optimising patterns and generating results that puts together all that has been thought of in the past and best responds to the query or prompt that a user has punched in. Before we as users believe in the output and take that as truth, thought through response or basis of next knowledge or assumption, it is important to give due consideration to the idea presented in Nyaya Sutra (1.1.1), about ‘samsaya’ (productive doubt) as the third of the sixteen categories of valid inquiries to attain knowledge. A few other being, vada (honest debate), drishtanta (example), tarka(hypothetical reasoning for an argument) and vitanda (the discipline of critical refutation).

Productive uncertainty requires the ability to discriminate, and discern the real from the convenient. To doubt is to think of counter-arguments against those presented before oneself, entailing enquiry and concluding finally only after cautious examination. The fundamental human skill required for the above is open-mindedness. Western philosophy offers similar arguments. Aristotle in the Metaphysics stated that human beings have an instinctive nature to know and Plato presented detailed arguments about the readiness to go wrong. This thought is complete when we add John Stuart Mill’s idea that an opinion held without confrontation is intellectually inert, and such a closed mind is dangerous to development, discourse and democracy.

Both traditions harp on how growth is not an accumulation of answers but cultivation of better questions. Friction in the current time is the most essential skill that learners must be trained into because psychologist, Carol Dweck’s work indicates that intelligence is about taking risks, and encountering challenges. She found that individuals who treated intelligence as fixed avoided challenges because difficulty is interpreted as inadequacy leading to a closed mind that is self-limiting.

The above ideas become most relevant in the current times when we are almost on the brink of a crisis where large language models (trained on accumulated outputs of human thoughts) and generative AI systems are, in the most reductive sense, extremely sophisticated pattern-completion engines that reproduce, remix, and extrapolate responses at a speed no human can match. But, these LLMs and Gen AI systems cannot think. So, while their speed is genuinely extraordinary, accepting the output as truth and not making an adequate examination of the same is highly dangerous and poses a threat to human intelligence, understanding of reality and finally oneself. Adequate examination is essential. Is artificial intelligence capable of thinking or will it soon be is not the question. The real danger is not whether AI will think for us, but whether we will let it — and in doing so, allow the atrophy of human cognitive skills.

Once the answers are frictionlessly available (which almost is the case with LLMs and Gen AI) then the temptation to skip the struggle of jostling with gaps in findings, flaws in the argument, false data or information is overwhelming. But as we saw, struggle is inherent and the most necessary constituent of learning. Learning only happens when we contest or are contested. Nyaya sutra calls this, ‘anuvyavasaya’ (the reflexive awareness that one is in the act of knowing). This state of awareness is fundamental and essential to learning. There is already evidence of this contraction. Students who use AI to draft their arguments rather than wrestle their way to a position report weaker retention, shallower conviction, and diminished capacity to defend their views under pressure. This should surprise no one. A belief you arrived at through genuine inquiry is yours. A belief that was generated for you is external and genuinely artificial.

We have reached a state of technological development where rejection of these tools is a denial of reality. It is neither possible nor desirable. What is required is something harder: the deliberate maintenance of open-mindedness as a practised discipline in an environment that rewards the appearance of certainty. This means designing a new system of reward and punishment where process is measured — the tolerance of not knowing long enough to think it through. It means engaging with opposition rather than filtering it out. It means treating every confident position as a hypothesis subject to tarka, critical reasoning, until it either survives or yields to something better.

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