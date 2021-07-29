The lesser-known struggles of Mr Adi Reddy before becoming a YouTube sensation

Success emanates from a long list of failures that are not visible to everyone. People admire and even loathe someone's success but never take interest in the numerous failures that amounted to success. Mr Adi Reddy is a renowned Telugu YouTube creator now and has over 224K subscribers on the main channel as well as equally dedicated followers on the second channel as well. But Boddu Venkata Audi Narayana Reddy (Mr. Adi Reddy Full Name) has braved an overwhelming number of problems to reach there. It was a gruesome journey to success, one which often brings tears to his eyes

Mr Adi Reddy was born in a humble agricultural family. He was an academically inclined student who pursued BSC computers but was unable to compete for the degree due to personal problems. After that, he moved on to BTech in EEE and completed his bachelors with flying colours. He was placed in an MNC and was rewarded a gigantic package but he was unable to join the lucrative job because of the untimely demise of his mother. Being unable to join the company, he began searching for jobs most of which offered a tiny compensation for back-breaking work. He worked for some time at an electrical company and simultaneously tried for government Bank exams as well. His focus always dwindled as he had to take care of his visually impaired sister Boddu Naga Lakshmi and his father who also is battling many health issues.

Yearning for a permanent position, he moved to Bangalore to learn software development and other related course and cycles between jobs. In 2018, he joined a digital marketing firm called Knowledge Hut and was hired at a salary of 15000, which is negligible to what he is making now as a fantasy cricket analyst and a film and TV show critic. Alongside a digital marketing job, he started a YouTube channel that was amongst the trending job profiles and started big boss Telugu reviews. His first channel monetization was suspended at a large viewership of 40000 but he didn't stop there. His next channel is going strong even today and is now among the top-visited YouTube channels for credible Big Boss Telugu reviews and insights. Even his sister Boddu Naga lakshmi and wife Bondala Kavitha joined YouTube and they do videos together now has a vlogging channel of her own, which is managed by Mr Adi Reddy's wife and himself. He is the epitome of success and perseverance who deserves all the glory and limelight. He says that 2020 was his year of success. That was after his marriage and with her wife Bondala Kavitha support he has achieved a lot over time, and from then he never looked back. In the same year, his critics about the show reached around three crore views in Telugu review.

Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content