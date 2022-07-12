The inspiring story of Makeup artist Ruhani Puri

Born in Amritsar, Punjab, Ruhani Puri has gained popularity in the makeup world. She is a professional, content creator and trainer. She is renowned for her extraordinary makeup talents and the mentoring program she runs to help people who want to work as professional makeup artists. In addition to beauty, she enjoys music, manifesting, and traveling.

Ruhani Puri has made herself different in the makeup world because she is driven to improve her skills and grow as a person. She has a fearless character and a strong belief in Guruji.

This year, she is commemorating 10 years as a businesswoman. She received her training from Sukhi Sanghera and excelled in her skills by pursuing a diploma from Peral Academy. Even when she was working in Mac’s flagship shop in Delhi, she continued her learning. Over there she met Micky contractor and learned a lot from him. Micky Contractor is also known as “The Makeup Guru of India”.

After gaining expertise in her field she now has an astonishing studio in Amritsar, “Makeup Academy By Ruhani Puri”. The studio is not just for makeup but also for girls who want to build a career as makeup artists.

She is well-focused on her career. She shares her experience and she is happy doing her work. Ruhani is always ready to learn and upskill herself. She believes everyone is a learner, and she says every day she learns something new from her students and team members.

The artist has worked with famous personalities that include, singers, actors, and influencers. She is a dedicated artist and serves her client with utmost priority. Her skills and knowledge never fail to catch the attention of her clients. She helps her clients to achieve the ideal look they desire for.

Ruhani believes that just sharing knowledge is not enough for her students. She helps students to understand the cost, inventory, billing, minimal requirements, facilities, how to train staff, and even how to manage accounts for venture-backed firms. To continue assisting her students even after the course she forms a Whatsapp group as additional support. Makeup artist there can share their work, and in revert, Ruhani provides feedback, suggestions, and adjustments. Not just makeup Ruhani also offers courses in hairstyle and self-grooming. Apart from her makeup, what makes people like her is her loving demeanor. The vivacious woman Puri is all about making new friends, picking their brains, and sharing love.

Disclaimer: (Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)