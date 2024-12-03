A pioneer and a global icon in sustainable and ethical beauty, The Body Shop proudly unveils its exclusive collection, crafted especially for India and available ONLY in India.

Steeped in the country’s natural heritage, this first-of-its-kind holiday collection is a revelation of India-inspired scents made from ingredients rooted in its culture. The collection boasts of four vibrant and aromatic ingredient ranges, which are suitable for all skin types - Lotus, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, Black Grape. This collection is also vegan, paraben-free, dermatologically tested and uses over 90% natural ingredients, delivering sensorial bath and body care experience.

A Campaign Rooted in Diversity and Heritage

The campaign's values of inclusivity, diversity, and individuality are well-captured.

A heartfelt tribute to India’s timeless beauty and tradition, ‘The India Edit’ has celebrated Indian culture by embracing ingredients such as sacred lotus, vibrant hibiscus, auspicious pomegranate and bountiful black grape. This only in India collection brings India’s natural bounty directly to the consumers.

Four Captivating Collections for Bodycare India

With each range highlighting a unique India-inspired ingredient, The India Edit features India’s diverse natural offerings. The collection is designed keeping in mind those who value quality indulgence in bodycare, introducing fruity and floral fragrant nourishing shower gels, hydrating body lotions and soothing body mists.

Lotus Collection – Balancing and Hydrating Body Care

Drawing inspiration from the Lotus flower, a symbol of beauty and purity, the products from the range are hydrating and calm the skin. The range includes:

Lotus Shower Gel (250ml, INR 395): A refreshing cleanse infused with the light and floral essence of the lotus.

A refreshing cleanse infused with the light and floral essence of the lotus. Lotus Body Lotion (200ml, INR 695): Locks in hydration with a delicate, rosy fragrance that soothes the skin.

Locks in hydration with a delicate, rosy fragrance that soothes the skin. Lotus Body Mist (100ml, INR 795): Perfect for an instant spritz of freshness, offering a calming aroma.

Hibiscus Collection – Revitalizing and Refreshing Body Care

Perfect for an invigorating start to the day, the Hibiscus flower adds a boost of refreshing energy and hydration with cranberry undertones in the entire range. The range includes:

Hibiscus Shower Gel (250ml, INR 395): A revitalizing cleanse with a burst of floral freshness.

A revitalizing cleanse with a burst of floral freshness. Hibiscus Body Lotion (200ml, INR 695): Smoothens and deeply hydrates your skin while leaving behind a youthful glow.

Smoothens and deeply hydrates your skin while leaving behind a youthful glow. Hibiscus Body Mist (100ml, INR 795): A quick pick-me-up with the exotic scent of hibiscus.

Pomegranate Collection – Energizing and Nourishing Body Care

A symbol of beauty and abundance, the Pomegranate collection provides intense nourishment with an indulgent fruity experience. The range includes:

Pomegranate Shower Gel (250ml, INR 395): A fruity, energizing cleanser leaving your skin refreshed and rejuvenated.

A fruity, energizing cleanser leaving your skin refreshed and rejuvenated. Pomegranate Body Lotion (200ml, INR 695): This nourishing lotion helps improve skin’s moisture barrier and gives a radiant glow.

This nourishing lotion helps improve skin’s moisture barrier and gives a radiant glow. Pomegranate Body Mist (100ml, INR 795): A fruity, uplifting fragrance, perfect to carry with you all day.

Black Grape Collection – Indulgent and Sensual Body Care

Inspired by the irresistible richness and the sensual scent of the Black Grape, the range invites you to a luxurious bath and body experience. The range includes:

Black Grape Shower Gel (250ml, INR 395): Gently cleanses with the invigorating scent of juicy grapes.

Gently cleanses with the invigorating scent of juicy grapes. Black Grape Body Lotion (200ml, INR 695): Leaves your skin soft, smooth, and intensely hydrated.

Leaves your skin soft, smooth, and intensely hydrated. Black Grape Body Mist (100ml, INR 795): A refreshing mist that captures the vibrant essence of black grapes.

A Tribute to India, explore the unique scents and skin-loving ingredients, designed to bring you closer to India’s rich culture, heritage and bountiful nature with its luxurious daily skincare routine. The India Edit is more than a collection and The Body Shop creates a legacy by delivering the modern needs of bath and bodycare while still honouring its roots.

