The business approach to dating: a step-by-step plan for finding happiness

How a businesslike approach can help you find a soulmate and start a truly strong relationship. Believe us, these things are very closely related.

Have you ever seriously thought about what distinguishes a successful businessman from an unsuccessful one? There are actually many distinctive features, but if you highlight the most significant, they include planning, determination, and dedication to your work. Without these, it would be almost impossible to achieve success in any business.

However today we're not talking about business, but about romantic relationships. More specifically, about how a businesslike approach can help you find a soulmate and start a truly strong relationship. Believe us, these things are very closely related.

Why experienced businessmen are often more successful at dating

Some will say that a successful entrepreneur is attractive to others due to self-confidence and financial security. Of course, this does play an important role, but not the main one. The whole secret is that a businessman, if he is really a pro, competently uses a business approach to dating and building relationships. He acts in a systematic and balanced way, and does not commit rash acts which he may later regret.

A successful entrepreneur is a good strategist who knows what they want and how to get it. Conversely, someone without business experience often acts at random, does not know how to build a strategy and follow it, and usually hopes for a lucky break and that fate will one day drop the perfect relationship partner in his lap. However, it doesn't often work.

If you want to succeed in dating and building strong relationships, you’ll have to learn how to apply a business approach. It's actually not as difficult as it seems, and by following some tips, you can achieve much better results in dating.

5 tips on how to use a business approach in dating

Analyze yourself and draw the perfect portrait of your soulmate

A good entrepreneur knows his business and his product in great detail. In the same way, you must know yourself.

The problem is that it’s usually difficult for a person to evaluate their own self objectively. In some areas, we see ourselves as better than we really are. And in some areas far worse. It’s a normal phenomenon, but it is precisely this that often prevents us from being objective when looking for a soulmate.

In business, you often have to listen to the opinions of experts, colleagues, and customers. In your personal life, you should also be able to listen to others — your friends and relatives. Believe us, they can usually evaluate you much more objectively and honestly. Moreover, often your inner circle understands best what kind of person you will be happy with. So do not dismiss their opinions. On the contrary, listen to them!

Find your "target market"

Analysis of your target audience and the ability to work with it is the key to a successful business in any field. And in dating, this rule works exactly the same. You must determine exactly where your potential soulmate may be, and where the search will definitely not give results.

For example, if you can’t stand nightclubs and bars, there’s no point in trying to look for your love in these places. And it doesn't matter that your friends find love successfully in such places — you’re only wasting your time. Let's look at another example. Let's say you love hiking. By teaming up with a group of like-minded people and traveling in varied company, you’ll greatly increase the chance of meeting someone who will be as close as possible in spirit to you.

Try to take some time to determine where and under what circumstances you’d be comfortable making new friends, as well as where potential acquaintances could be most promising.

Determine the best dating sites and cam chats based on your “target audience”

Knowing exactly what kind of person you’re looking for makes it much easier to narrow down your search. But your search areas can be very diverse:

Friends or colleagues. Nowadays, many people still get acquainted through mutual friends, and also make new promising acquaintances in their work team. It’s definitely not worth ruling out these options. They may well be decisive.

Nowadays, many people still get acquainted through mutual friends, and also make new promising acquaintances in their work team. It’s definitely not worth ruling out these options. They may well be decisive. Dating sites and apps, as well as cam chat sites. A good choice if you don’t want to limit yourself in finding a soulmate only to a certain group of people — colleagues or friends. But we don’t recommend focusing exclusively on classic dating sites (Badoo, Tinder, OkCupid, etc.) — it sometimes takes too much time and gradually turns the search for your true love into an endless routine. Try to explore webcam chats — sites for quick dating and video communication. They’re easier, more convenient, and often more effective than sitting on an app for hours, endlessly swiping photos of other users left and right. If you don't know which cam chat service to choose, we can recommend Camsurf, Chathub and CooMeet. They have proven themselves well, and have a large, active and sociable audience.

A good choice if you don’t want to limit yourself in finding a soulmate only to a certain group of people — colleagues or friends. But we don’t recommend focusing exclusively on classic dating sites (Badoo, Tinder, OkCupid, etc.) — it sometimes takes too much time and gradually turns the search for your true love into an endless routine. Try to explore webcam chats — sites for quick dating and video communication. They’re easier, more convenient, and often more effective than sitting on an app for hours, endlessly swiping photos of other users left and right. If you don't know which cam chat service to choose, we can recommend Camsurf, Chathub and CooMeet. They have proven themselves well, and have a large, active and sociable audience. Interest groups and offline events. Fortunately for us, the situation with Covid-19 today is not as difficult as it was at the very beginning of the pandemic. Therefore, in most countries and cities there are no problems attending offline events, communicating with like-minded people and having fun with interesting new friends. Try to get acquainted in the real world: on excursions, on hiking trips, in mixed groups, and so on.

Of course, we do not deny that you could meet your love in a completely unexpected and unpredictable place. But as we already know, people with a business approach to dating do not rely on mere chance.

Set a "trial period" for relationships

It is very easy to lose your head in the early stages of a relationship. Feelings overshadow the mind, your chosen one seems perfect in every way. You don’t spot any disadvantages and alarm bells. But you need to notice these!

Try to objectively and soberly assess the person, their character, and life goals. Do they really match yours? Or maybe, is there something you’ll not be able to put up with sooner or later? Analyze and don’t make hasty decisions!

We can offer a good example from the business sector. In 2009, the first random cam chat, Chatroulette, appeared (before this there was only Omegle, but at that time it did not support video communication). The format was so successful that within a month the site had more than two million visits per day. The developer, riding the wave of success, did not really think about the future of the project, expecting that Chatroulette would continue to be super popular. But the site was quickly flooded with bots, spammers, exhibitionists and other controversial users. As a result, it suffered a colossal loss of visitors and a reputation spoiled for years. All due to the fact that the developer focused on success today and didn’t think about tomorrow. It's the same in relationships!

Always consider possible risks and learn from mistakes

In the search for a soulmate, as in business, there are always risks. And sometimes quite significant ones. There are a lot of scammers and simple internet trolls in the online dating environment. Especially on the most popular sites with a multi-million audience. In the US alone, more than 20% of dating site users admit that they have encountered scammers.

You must remain vigilant, keep an eye on new acquaintances, and be mentally prepared for the fact that you have a scammer in front of you. Especially if you communicate only via text, and not by video. We recommend using video chat instead of text chat — this saves time and lets you get to know the other user much more quickly..

Risk leads to rewards, in business and love

There are actually no win-win strategies or rules in matters of dating. Especially if we’re talking about finding a match for a romantic relationship. All of the above tips are just recommendations that can help you but still do not guarantee success 100%.

In any business, sometimes you have to take a risk. In relationships, it's the same. Sometimes, in order for everything to turn out the way you dream, you need to discard all the rules and just act. And if you’re ready to take such a risk, maybe it will be the most significant decision in your life. Or perhaps it won’t give the desired result, but don’t get disheartened

We wish you good luck, promising online and offline encounters, pleasant meetings and positive emotions. Good luck!

