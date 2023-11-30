The Best Deals on Girls Lehengas: Get the Look You Want on Amazon

Headlines

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Present mood of voters vs 2019 result

'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

Shehar Lakhot review: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait try and fail to salvage this tired, convoluted mess of a thriller

Priyanshu Painyuli spills the beans about Mirzapur 3, says fans' expectation from series is scary: 'Humne kuch alag...'

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Present mood of voters vs 2019 result

'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

Shehar Lakhot review: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait try and fail to salvage this tired, convoluted mess of a thriller

10 superstars who played real-life criminals in Bollywood movies

9 superfoods to improve your digestion issues

Top 9 highest-grossing Bollywood biopic films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Shehar Lakhot review: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait try and fail to salvage this tired, convoluted mess of a thriller

Priyanshu Painyuli spills the beans about Mirzapur 3, says fans' expectation from series is scary: 'Humne kuch alag...'

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

The Best Deals on Girls Lehengas: Get the Look You Want on Amazon

If you are selecting some ethnic wear 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you are selecting some ethnic wear for girls. Then you have come to the right place where you will be getting the best deals and offers.  Amazon has always been a place where you could find the affordable with the premium quality.Check them out quickly.

Lehnavel south indian indian lehenga

Get ready to style this beautiful Lehnavel lehenga. A perfect option to carry for any family function or housewarming. A floral pattern covered with green and yellow colour. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Arvi Enterprise lehenga

Looking for an exclusive ethnic set for wedding? Check out the Arvi Enterprises, a sleeveless top with gota lace and sequins, deatiling at the front. You can style this on Janmashtami, Dussehra, Navratri and many more. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Tejam Girl's lehenga

A beautiful diamond embroidery that you will be getting in Tejas lehenga. It is available in four different colours. It's blue give a more brightness to this lehenga. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Rainbow Creation Lehenga Choli

Elevate your look with style and comfort with Rainbow Creation lehenga. That will be looking good small and big occasions. It is available in seven different colours. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Keep your space clean and tidy with sturdy dustbins on Amazon

    Rajasthan bus accident: 33 passengers injured as bus overturns in Pratapgarh

    Man whose net worth went down by Rs 210000 crore in one year, comes to push his Rs 18 lakh crore firm, he is...

    GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

    Viral video: Leopard protects baby deer from hyena threat, watch

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

    Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

    In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

    Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE