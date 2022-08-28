Treat skin hyperpigmentation with these 5 ingredients

Prolonged sun exposure increases melanin as a way to protect the skin, which contributes to hyperpigmentation.

Hyperpigmentation is a technical term for the skin condition that causes dark patches or spots to appear on the skin. This darkens the skin due to excess production of melanin, which means the pigment that controls skin colour. Skin problems such as dark circles, acne marks, sun tanning and freckles all come under the umbrella of pigmentation. Prolonged sun exposure increases melanin as a way to protect the skin, which contributes to hyperpigmentation.

Hormonal changes, medical conditions, wrong application of skin care products, and poor diet, are also some of the other causes of Hyperpigmentation.

1. Aloe vera- Aloe vera contains aloin, a natural depigmenting compound which is easily available in every household. It helps to lighten skin and works effectively as a nontoxic hyperpigmentation treatment.

2. Milk- Milk, buttermilk, and curd Milk and curd are wonderful moisturisers and de-tanners milk has all been shown to effectively lighten skin discolouration. It has lactic acid which brightens the skin and removes dark spots.

3. Apple cider vinegar- apple cider vinegar has acetic acid and can be an effective toner for acne-prone or oily skin it also lightens the skin, reduces blemishes and tightens the large pores. As an astringent, it also removes excess oil, it also has antibacterial and antifungal properties.

4. Green tea extract- Green tea extract has a depigmenting effect when applied to the skin. You can purchase green tea extract and apply it as directed. Applying green tea bags to dark spots for a lightning effect.

5. Citrus fruits

Lemons, oranges, limes, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits high in vitamin C are natural bleaching agents that decrease dark spots and pigmentation.