The Amore Banquets: Surat's premier boutique hotel redefining hospitality with exceptional experiences

The Amore Banquets, a prominent boutique hotel in Surat, continues to make waves in the city’s hospitality scene by providing guests with an exceptional experience. The hotel’s name, derived from "Amor," the Italian word for love, reflects its core philosophy to provide guests with heartfelt hospitality and a welcoming environment that feels like home.

A classified 3-star boutique hotel offering 4-star facilities, The Amore Banquets aims to provide value for money while ensuring memorable experiences in dining, accommodation, and banqueting, filling the vacuum for a one-stop-shop facility. Strategically located on Dumas road, The Amore Banquets is within close proximity to Surat airport and is easily accessible from the city’s industrial and corporate hubs, making it an ideal choice for business travellers.

Vikas Aggarwal and Gaurav Singhvi, Co-Owners of The Amore Banquets said, “Our vision is to become the chosen premium wedding and event banquet destination in the region by setting new benchmarks in hospitality and unmatched holistic guest experiences. We are committed to creating a space that goes beyond expectations, offering not just a venue but experiences. Whether it is a wedding, a corporate event, or a family gathering, we aim to make every moment special with our personalised services and attention to detail.”

The Amore Banquets features five banquet halls, capable of hosting up to 600 guests, making it an ideal venue for weddings, social gatherings, and business events like conferences and seminars. The hotel also offers 29 elegantly designed rooms, including deluxe and suite accommodations, ensuring guests enjoy a comfortable stay with all modern amenities.

The diverse menu at The Amore Banquets is its USP. Guests can indulge in a variety of cuisines at the hotel’s restaurant “Ziyon by The Amore,” which offers a thoughtfully curated menu ranging from Indian to international dishes like Peshawari, Turkish, Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, Lebanese, and more. The hotel’s team of culinary experts is dedicated to providing guests with authentic dishes that reflect the rich diversity of global cuisine.

With its combination of prime location, exceptional facilities, and commitment to customer satisfaction, The Amore Banquets continues to be a preferred destination for both leisure and business travellers to the region.