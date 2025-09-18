Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit

Nicotine is mostly used in cigarettes, cigars (thick rolled tobacco sticks for smoking), and chewing tobacco. These come from tobacco leaves that naturally contain nicotine.

Girish Linganna

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 02:10 PM IST

The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit
The drug is highly addictive, but it does enhance mental performance. Some say nicotine is as addictive as cocaine. It has caused many deaths through smoking. Now, more people are using nicotine alone.

Nicotine’s Uses, Sources, and Addictive Nature

Nicotine is mostly used in cigarettes, cigars (thick rolled tobacco sticks for smoking), and chewing tobacco. These come from tobacco leaves that naturally contain nicotine.

Today, nicotine is also added separately in:

  • E-cigarettes (vapes): liquid nicotine is turned into vapor for inhaling.
  • Nicotine patches: stickers placed on the skin that slowly release nicotine.
  • Nicotine gums: chewing gums that provide small amounts of nicotine.
  • Nicotine lozenges: small tablets that dissolve in the mouth to release nicotine.

Why do cigarettes have nicotine?

  • A cigarette is made of tobacco, and tobacco already has nicotine inside the leaves.
  • When you burn tobacco, the nicotine comes out in the smoke and quickly reaches the brain, making smoking addictive.
  • Some companies adjust or control nicotine levels during processing to keep the effect strong.

So, nicotine isn’t added to food or drinks, but it is present in tobacco products and is added to nicotine-replacement products (patches, gums, lozenges, vapes).

Nicotine vapes (battery devices that turn liquid nicotine into vapor) and oral pouches (small bags with nicotine kept in the mouth) are becoming very popular. The global vaping market (worldwide business of selling vapes) is expected to grow to $47.5 billion (₹41.8 lakh crore) in 2028, up from $22.5 billion (₹19.8 lakh crore) in 2022.

Nicotine is less harmful than tobacco that naturally contains it. It has never been found to cause cancer and does not lead to smokers’ diseases like emphysema (a lung disease that makes breathing very difficult).

However, nicotine is the main reason people keep smoking. When they stop, they experience withdrawal symptoms such as irritability, restlessness, and anxiety. To avoid these effects, many continue smoking, and some also believe nicotine helps them stay alert and focused, reports Economist.

Nicotine Releases Brain Chemicals for Sharpness

In 2010, researchers at America’s National Institutes of Health studied results from 41 trials on nicotine’s effect on the brain. Participants were given either a dummy substance (or a placebo which looks real but has no active effect.) or nicotine (a chemical in tobacco that makes people feel alert and is addictive).

As per Economist, the study found that a dose of nicotine gave noticeable positive effects on the brain. It helped people pay better attention and also improved their memory, showing that nicotine can temporarily boost mental performance.

Nicotine is a stimulant. It makes brain cells release special chemicals called neurotransmitters like dopamine, glutamate, noradrenaline, and serotonin, which sharpen the mind. These chemicals help with alertness, learning, memory, and movement. Scans show nicotine sends more blood to brain areas for thinking—the prefrontal cortex (front part of brain that helps us plan and decide) and the thalamus (which passes messages inside the brain).

These clear benefits make scientists think nicotine or similar drugs could work as medicine. A 2017 study in Nature Medicine found nicotine improved memory and thinking in mice with a gene problem linked to schizophrenia in humans, giving hope for new treatments. A 2023 review found that nicotine improved short-term and long-term memory in people with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

This effect on brain chemistry also has a dangerous side. Regular use during pregnancy or teenage years can change the brain’s wiring in harmful ways. Testing directly on people is not ethical. So, scientists do animal studies to understand effects, though the results may not completely match humans.

A study on rats showed that when they had nicotine in their teenage stage, they grew up to be more impulsive and had trouble focusing on visual things. This did not happen when they had nicotine in adulthood. Another study found that teenage rats given nicotine later showed anxiety and depression-like behaviour. Similar results were seen in mice exposed in the womb.

Nicotine is addictive. It increases dopamine in a brain part called the nucleus accumbens (the brain’s reward centre, which makes us feel pleasure and motivates us to repeat actions that give that pleasure). This creates a pleasant feeling, and when it fades, it causes a strong urge to take nicotine again.

Like nicotine, other psychoactive drugs such as alcohol and caffeine can also harm young brains but give some benefits to adults. Still, nicotine’s mental boost must be seen with caution, as its addiction is a serious problem.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)               

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
