This extended visa-free policy allows Indian tourists to experience Thailand’s culture, food, and natural beauty with greater ease.

Thailand has announced an indefinite extension of its visa-free entry policy for Indian tourists. Originally set to end on November 11, 2024, this policy now allows Indian visitors to enjoy a 60-day stay in Thailand without a visa, with the option to extend it by another 30 days through local immigration offices. The move is expected to attract more Indian tourists, boosting Thailand’s tourism industry and supporting local communities.

Thailand’s popular destinations make it a favourite for travellers. In Bangkok, visitors can explore famous temples like Wat Arun, vibrant markets, and exciting nightlife. Chiang Mai in northern Thailand offers a quieter experience with serene temples and beautiful mountain trails. Thailand’s Floating Markets near Bangkok provide a unique shopping experience along the canals, while the beaches and islands offer ideal spots for relaxation and water activities.

With its affordability, friendly locals, and wide range of attractions, Thailand is now an even more appealing destination for Indian travellers. This extended visa-free policy allows Indian tourists to experience Thailand’s culture, food, and natural beauty with greater ease.