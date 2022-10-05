Temper issues? 8 ways to help control your anger before it leaves you in regression

Anger just does not affect your mood and state of mind but also, affects your lifestyle and your health. Anger can be caused by numerous reasons and situations like when someone doesn't agree with you or some unexpected situation or due to others behaviours. Anger can make you do unexpected things. It's easy to say harsh words in the rush and heat of anger. Anger might be justifiable in some situations, but often we get angry about silly and small things which don't deserve that kind of reaction.

When you let anger bubble away, it can cause an eruption. This can cloud your judgment, damage your relationships, and destroy the trust you have with others.

Here are eight ways to stay calm:

1. Recognize the warning signs: When you're angry, your heart rate rises and you breathe faster. Be vigilant, so you can deal with these symptoms before they build up.

2. Have a "time-out.": Avoid "leaping in" with an angry response. Instead, calm yourself down by counting to 10 before you act.

3. Catch your breath: Try to slow your breathing. This will help you to stay calm and to think clearly.

4. Exercise regularly: Doing this releases calming chemicals, like dopamine and serotonin, into your body. This will improve your state of mind and make you less prone to anger.

5. Find some quiet time: Practicing relaxation techniques like mindfulness or centering can help you to cope with stress over the longer term.

6. Avoid alcohol: Overindulgence can lower your inhibitions and make you more prone to outbursts.

7. Express your emotions: When we keep things inside for too long, frustrations can build up. So, talk about your feelings with friends and loved ones.

8. Let it go: Sometimes we have no choice but to let an issue go, even if we think it's unfair. But, doing this will allow you to move past grudges or bitterness, and toward peace.