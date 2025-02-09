Teddy Day is celebrated every year on February 10, marking the fourth day of Valentine’s Week.

Teddy Day 2025: The week of love is here, bringing seven days dedicated to celebrating different aspects of romance and affection. Among these, Teddy Day holds a special place as a day to express love through soft and cuddly teddy bears. It is a time to make loved ones feel cherished with a token of warmth and comfort.

Teddy Day 2025: Date

Teddy Day is celebrated every year on February 10, marking the fourth day of Valentine’s Week. In 2025, Teddy Day falls on a Monday, making it a perfect occasion to start the week with love and warmth.

Teddy Day 2025: History

The origins of Teddy Day can be traced back to the creation of teddy bears as soft toys. In 1902, then US President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt refused to shoot a captured bear during a hunting trip, showcasing his compassion for animals. This act inspired political cartoonist Clifford Berryman to create a cartoon of the incident, which later led to Morris Michtom designing the first teddy bear toy. The toy quickly gained popularity and became a symbol of comfort, love and childhood innocence.

Teddy Day 2025: Significance

Teddy bears are more than just stuffed toys. They symbolise love, security and emotional warmth. Gifting a teddy bear on Teddy Day signifies a deep bond, care and the promise of always being there for a loved one. Whether given to a romantic partner, a close friend or a family member, a teddy bear represents comfort and affection, making it a cherished gift on this special day.

