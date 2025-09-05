Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Vikas Divyakriti, Alakh Pandey to Khan Sir: Top 5 online educators who are inspiring Gen Z in their career choices and nurturing Gen Alpha’s imagination

Teachers Day 2025: On this Teachers' Day, as we reflect on the evolving landscape of education, the role of online educators in shaping the future of education cannot be overstated. Here is a list of top 5 online educators who are shaping India's future.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

From Vikas Divyakriti, Alakh Pandey to Khan Sir: Top 5 online educators who are inspiring Gen Z in their career choices and nurturing Gen Alpha’s imagination
The role of a teacher has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. With the advent of technology and the rise of digital natives, educators are now expected to be more than just purveyors of knowledge. They are tasked with nurturing creativity, resilience, empathy, and leadership in their students. This is particularly true for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who are stepping into classrooms with unique needs and expectations.

Gen Z (born between the late 1990s and early 2010s) and Gen Alpha (between 2010 and 2024) thrive on interactive, practical, and meaningful learning experiences. They are curious and globally aware, and they require educators who can cater to their diverse needs. Teachers are now expected to be facilitators, mentors, and coaches, rather than just lecturers. They need to create engaging and immersive learning experiences that foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

On this Teachers' Day, as we reflect on the evolving landscape of education, the role of online educators in shaping the future of education cannot be overstated. Here is a list of top 5 online educators who are leveraging platforms like YouTube and online course websites to provide affordable, high-quality education to students across the country. 

Teachers Day 2025: Top 5 online educators shaping India's future

1. Vikas Divyakirti (Drishti IAS)

A prominent figure in the UPSC preparation field, he provides extensive online coaching for civil services exams through his platform, Drishti IAS, and his influential YouTube channel.

2. Alakh Pandey (PhysicsWallah)

A popular teacher who started teaching physics online, growing to become a popular YouTube personality and the founder of PhysicsWallah, an ed-tech platform that makes education accessible to millions.

3. Khan Sir (Khan GS Research Centre)

Known for his unique teaching style and comprehensive courses for various competitive exams, he is a major force on YouTube, reaching a vast student population.

4. Himanshi Singh (Unacademy/Shining Haryana)

An educator who has gained a large following on YouTube, she offers online coaching and classes that provide a path to success for students preparing for competitive exams.

5. Avadh Ojha (Avadh Ojha Sir)

A popular online educator who provides online guidance and coaching for competitive exams like UPSC, he inspires hope and provides a clear path to success for his students.

 

