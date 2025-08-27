Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement: All about the timeless antique style diamond ring and its jaw-dropping price

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is more than just a piece of jewellery, it’s a symbol of love and glamour. With its vintage charm and jaw-dropping value, it has already set the internet on fire.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. The couple shared dreamy pictures from a rose-filled garden proposal, with one detail stealing all the attention: Taylor’s breathtaking engagement ring.

Vintage- i nspired s parkle

The ring that now sits on Taylor’s finger is nothing short of a masterpiece. Designed in a vintage style, it features a large cushion-cut diamond that experts estimate to be between 7 and 15 carats. The diamond is set in a warm 18-carat yellow gold band, adding a touch of timeless romance. What makes it even more unique is the old-mine cut, an antique style that was popular in the 18th and 19th centuries. Known for its soft glow and romantic sparkle, this cut makes the ring look like it belongs in a royal collection.

The band itself is equally exquisite, detailed with delicate engravings and smaller accent diamonds, giving it a blend of modern luxury and historic charm. Fans are calling it a 'fairytale ring' that perfectly matches the singer’s love story.

Price of p erfection

When it comes to price, the estimates are just as dazzling as the ring. Experts believe the piece could be worth anywhere between USD 550,000 and USD 1 million, depending on the exact size and quality of the diamond. Some jewellers even suggest it could be valued at up to USD 5 million, given Taylor’s celebrity status and the one-of-a-kind craftsmanship.

Regardless of the final figure, one thing is certain, the ring is one of the most iconic celebrity engagement rings in recent memory. With its antique design and breathtaking sparkle, it reflects both Swift’s love for vintage aesthetics and Kelce’s effort to give her something timeless.

The engagement photos shared by the couple highlight the dreamy moment perfectly. Taylor, dressed in a chic striped dress, is seen smiling ear to ear as Travis gets down on one knee in a rose-covered garden. The close-up shot of the ring quickly became the highlight of the gallery, showcasing the stunning diamond in all its glory.