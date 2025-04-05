The rankings were based on more than 4,77,000 ratings of regional and national dishes from around the world. Overall, Indian cuisine was placed on the 12th position in TasteAtlas' rankings for the world's best cuisines.

TasteAtlas -- an experiential travel platform -- had recently unveiled its list of the 100 best cities in the world for food. And not just one, but as many as six cities from India were part of the coveted list. Among them were Indian capital Delhi and Mumbai, both known for their versatile delicacies. One of them even grabbed a spot in the Top 10. Here's more on this.

Top 10 food cities

The Top 10 in the list, dominated by European cities, featured one Indian city -- Mumbai -- the capital of Maharashtra and the city that never sleeps. The city featured on the fifth spot with a rating of 4.5 and TasteAtlas named Mumbai's popular Vada Pav as a "must-try" dish.

Other cities in the Top 10 were Naples, Milan, Bologna, Rome, Turin (all five in Italy), Paris (France), Vienna (Austria), and Osaka (Japan).

Other Indian cities on list

The other five Indian cities that made up the top food cities list were Amritsar (43rd rank), New Delhi (45th rank), Hyderabad (50th position), Kolkata (71st position), and Chennai (75th position).

The rankings were based on more than 4,77,000 ratings of regional and national dishes from around the world.

Besides the abovementioned, cities that featured in the list included New York City (United States), Jakarta (Indonesia), Singapore, Hanoi (Vietnam), and Bangkok (Thailand), among others.