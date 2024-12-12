Punjab's presence in the top 10 highlights the state's rich culinary traditions, featuring iconic dishes such as tikka, Amritsari kulcha, saag paneer, shahi paneer, and tandoori murgh.

In the recently announced Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25, the renowned food and travel guide Taste Atlas has released its highly anticipated rankings of the '100 Best Food Regions in the World.' Notably, Punjab has secured an impressive 7th position globally, highlighting India's rich culinary heritage and excellence on this prestigious list.

The rankings highlight the locations with the highest average scores, derived from over 4,77,287 valid ratings for 15,478 foods in the Taste Atlas database. Punjab's presence in the top 10 highlights the state's rich culinary traditions, featuring iconic dishes such as tikka, Amritsari kulcha, saag paneer, shahi paneer, and tandoori murgh. Prominent Punjabi restaurants, including Haveli, Kesar da Dhaba, Bharawan Da Dhaba, Bade Bhai ka Brothers Dhaba, and Crystal Restaurant, have played a significant role in preserving and celebrating the region's culinary heritage.

While Punjab topped the list for India, other regions also made their mark. Maharashtra secured the 41st position, celebrated for its popular street foods and sweets such as misal pav, aamras, shrikhand, and pav bhaji. West Bengal followed in 54th place, noted for its unique blend of savory and sweet flavors found in dishes like chingri malai curry, shorshe ilish, ras malai, and kathi rolls. Southern India, recognized as a distinct region, ranked 59th, showcasing its diverse cuisine that includes Hyderabadi biryani, madras curry, masala dosa, and more.

The rankings showcase the richness and diversity of Indian cuisine on the global stage, as the overall Indian food category ranked 12th in Taste Atlas' "100 Best Cuisines in the World." Although it did not make the top 10, this recognition underscores the widespread popularity of India's varied culinary culture around the world.

Punjab, a stronghold of India's culinary heritage, serves as a testament to the country's impressive gastronomic legacy and its significance among food enthusiasts globally.