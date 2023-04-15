Tara Sutaria turns into a mermaid on Maldives beach in neon bikini, see photos

Actress Tara Sutaria is spending a holiday in the Maldives these days with her sister Pia Sutaria.

Tara dropped a stunning photo on Instagram from her tropical vacation. Tara can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a neon green bikini and stylish colour-coordinated white separates. She also flaunte her flushed cheeks and perfect jawline in the picture.

Tara's neon green bikini set features a top and bottoms. While the bikini top has spaghetti straps, back tie detail, and a plunging neckline, the bikini bottoms have a high-rise waistline and high-leg cut-outs.

Tara's second picture features, a white bralette-style top and matching pants. The bralette has a cropped midriff-baring hem, a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and a fitted bust. She completed the outfit with high-waisted pants featuring an elastic waistband, pockets, flared silhouette, and a drawstring detail.

The actress also posted a series of pictures of a delectable seafood platter on Instagram Stories, complete with fish, caviar, and crabs. She captioned her post, "Fruits de mer."

Tara made her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, and she will be seen in the next film titles Apurva.