Tantalisingly Turkish! Flavoursome food at Miniya-Turk will send your gustatory sense on an overdrive

There’s nothing quite like street food and all the better if it’s grub from Turkey. But then again, eating at a plush place has its own spell. If you think never can the twain meet, then the newly-opened Miniya-Turk, which serves Turkish as well as Italian fare, may bust that myth. When you head there, it will first be the food cart, which doubles up as a drinks trolley, that will delight you. It’s the restaurant’s logo, which symbolises the street food of the middle-eastern country. Since one has tasted Italian cuisine more often than not, we favoured the Turkish part and as we would later find out, just one half was more than we could chew!

Italy meets Turkey

The subdued cyan interiors of the Italian part and the vibrant brick-coloured walls of the Turkish not only harmoniously co-exist but also make for a good contrast. Train your eyes on the hanging lamps, carved walls and other décor elements. After taking in the ambience, we settled in to eat. Warning: the menu here is expansive! You will be spoilt for choice, which may also mean you will be utterly confused about what to try. After much hemming and hawing, we were ready to order.

Starters and more

Our evening began with the cocktails. We tried the whiskey-based Bodrum Sour (Rs 510), which was zesty, delish and pleasingly boozy. Vodka-based Istanbul Swing (Rs 510), with its pomegranate and lemon juice flavour, pleased our taste buds as well. Next up were the broths. Chickpeas and Tomato Soup (Rs 279) was thick, flavoursome, comforting and accompanied by an edible orchid. This was followed by the Labenese salad Tabbouleh Quinoa (Rs 360), which had the crackle of parsley, the zing of lemon vinaigrette and wholesomeness of quinoa. Then came the Spinach Feta Triangles (Rs 399) with their crisp filo layer that gave it a delicate crunch along with the taste of pine nuts and cheese. For the non-veg food lovers, it will be a good idea to order the Adana Chicken Kebab (Rs 540) and the Ras El Hanout Spiced Prawns (Rs 599). While the former is a fiery kebab flavoured with Turkish spices, the latter packs in a punch with the juicy prawns and spices. If you want to sample different dips, then the Med Sampler (Rs 495) would be a good idea. It has falafel and pita bread served with hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, labneh and muhammara, each vying for your taste buds’ attention.

(From L-R) Tomato Pilaf; Chocolate Raspberry Torte; Bodrum Sour

Kuru and traditional rice

A fascinating dish here was Kuru (Rs 399), which is Turkish jacket potato served with toppings. You can make your own Kuru and choose from Four Cheese, Mayonaise & Ketchup, Herbed Butter American Corn, Olives, Jalapeno Chillies and Hot Chilli Sauce toppings. We ordered ours with the Jalapeno Chillies, and the well-grilled exterior and tender filling made for an interesting combo. In spite of stuffing our faces silly with the salads, appetisers and whatnot, we were far from done. Everything we had had till now only seemed like a precursor to what was to come. Tomato Pilaf (Rs 330) — traditional tomato-based Turkish rice — was as tangy as it sounded. We also tried the Soya Chickpeas Kofta with Spiced Pilaf (Rs 495), a must-have if you want to try out something unique.

Always a room for dessert

No meal is complete without desserts. Our table was saddled with smooth and perfectly-textured Tiramisu (Rs 399), Chocolate Raspberry Torte (Rs 330) and Double Layered Chocolate Mousse (Rs 399), which were all decadent and ridiculously delectable. Well, a culinary Turkish experience without Baklava is unimaginable, so we ordered our portion (costs Rs 399). The flaky filo (phyllo) dough had the right amount of crunch while melting into our mouths. This was easily the star of the evening and like it’s said, we saved the best for last!

If you feel over-stuffed, the genial staff has got your back. You can wash it all down with Turkish Coffee that’s blended with cardamom and accompanied by dates. Kahwa is just as soothing not only to the tummy but also your nerves.

Verdict: For a genuine Turkish experience, this place is a must-visit. The array of dishes, different flavours and especially the desserts cannot be missed. It may prove to be damaging to the pocket but it will be worth your while.

At: Miniya-Turk, Floor 1, Crescent Royale, Veera Desai Road, Off Link Road, Behind Crescent Tower, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West