Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in Kristina Fidelskaya's wine-red gown at glam award night

At the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025, Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a wine-red Kristina Fidelskaya gown, proving her status as Bollywood’s ultimate fashion icon.

When it comes to blending glamour with effortless grace, Tamannaah Bhatia stands out. At the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025, she dazzled on the red carpet in a stunning wine-red gown. Her fashion choice turned the event into her personal runway, allowing her to steal the spotlight and leave fans in awe.

Tamannaah shared her look on Instagram, captioning the post, "Tonight for Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025." This provided her fans with an up-close view of what became one of the most talked-about looks of the evening.

The showstopping gown

Designed by international fashion house Kristina Fidelskaya, the gown was a masterpiece of modern elegance. The sculpted silhouette hugged her figure perfectly, while the rich wine-red hue added a sense of depth and drama. The high halter neckline gave the dress a bold structure, balancing sensuality with sophistication.

A beauty look that spoke elegance

Complementing her stunning outfit, Tamannaah’s makeup featured a radiant base that highlighted her flawless complexion. A hint of rose blush added natural warmth to her cheeks, while her eyes were framed with bronze-toned eyeshadow and fluttering lashes. The finishing touch was a rose-nude lip shade that offered the perfect balance to her dramatic gown.

Effortless hair styling

Tamannaah's hairstyle featured waves styled with a side part, gently cascading down her shoulders. This soft look added a cinematic finish to her overall appearance. She opted for minimal accessories, allowing her gown to take centre stage instead of layering on bold jewellery.

