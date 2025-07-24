Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in two dreamy looks for Rahul Mishra at ICW 2025, see pics

Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstopper for Mishra and donned two stunning looks from the collection.

Just days after showcasing his Fall 2025 couture collection at the Paris Haute Couture Week in the French capital in early July, renowned Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra dazzled on the runway once again as he inaugurated the Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 23.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstopper for the designer and embodied the ethereal essence of his collection in not one, but two looks.

Titled 'Becoming Love', Mishra's collection depicts the transformative path of love through the seven stages described in Sufism - attraction, infatuation, surrender, reverence, devotion, passion and death.

"Love is more than a feeling; it is a state," reads the show note mentioned on Instagram by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The couture collection, an extension of Mishra's showcase at the Paris Haute Couture Week, was adorned with Indian cultural motifs and floral illustrations.

Tamannaah Bhatia on stage

Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstopper for Mishra and donned two stunning looks from the collection.

In her first appearance, the Bollywood actress looked stunning in a hand-embroidered, single-shoulder gown. Adorned with beautiful flowers, the outfit in pastel hues featured intricate embroidery and sequins. Pink makeup and wet hair made the outfit even more beautiful.

Exuding ethereal beauty once again, the actress made her presence felt on the runway in a cosmos-inspired lehenga that depicted nature-inspired motifs like the vast sky, flora and fauna. Adorned with delicate embroidery and sequins, the outfit consisted of a sleeveless halter-style blouse with a deep neckline, a flowy lehenga skirt and a transparent dupatta. The outfit reflected the Indian craftsmanship and textiles.

Designers of India Couture Week 2025

With Mishra inaugurating ICW 2025 with his stunning designs, there is a lot more in store at this fashion mahakumbh, where several Indian designers are set to showcase their couture collections. The event, which began on July 23, will conclude on July 30.

Apart from Mishra, designers Isha Jajodia, Suneet Varma, Amit Agarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Shantanu Nikhil, Jayanti Reddy, Rohit Bal, Ayesha Rao, Rimzim Dad, and JJ Valaya will be showcasing their collections at ICW 2025, an initiative of FDCI.

