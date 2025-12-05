FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DGCA gives relaxation in new flying rules after thousand passengers stranded, withdraws...

BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations

Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...

Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition

Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000

PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'

Who is Avadhut Sathe? finfluencer banned by Sebi due to..., seizes Rs 546 crore in crackdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS

Dhurandhar review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer makes Ghatak comeback

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DCGA gives relaxation in new flying rules barring Pilot leaves substitution with weekly rest

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DCGA gives relaxation...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition

Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh shares simple, realistic ways to reduce carbs in everyday Indian meals and boost nutrition with protein and fibre.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 01:28 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian lunches often feel warm, satisfying and familiar. For many households, a standard plate carries multiple rotis, cooked vegetables and sometimes rice on the side. But while this long-standing routine feels comforting, it may not always be balanced, says celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who trains actors like Tamannaah Bhatia.

In a recent social media post, he explained why many Indian meals unintentionally end up being mostly carbohydrates, but a small, practical change can make them healthier without losing flavour or comfort. His advice focuses on simple changes anyone can adopt at home, rather than complex diets or strict eating plans.

Why Indian lunches turn into carbs on carbs

Singh points out that most Indians don’t realise how quickly their plates get overloaded with carbs. Carbohydrates are not harmful, but too much, especially in a single meal, can lead to fluctuating energy levels and difficulty managing weight.

Rethinking roti portions without losing satisfaction

According to Singh, rotis are often the biggest culprit. Many people eat four, five or even more rotis in one sitting. Since each roti is made from wheat flour, eating too many at once can push blood sugar levels higher and cause mid-day fatigue.

His suggestion is simple: one or two are usually enough, especially when they are paired with foods that bring volume and nutrition.

When sabzi adds to the carb load

Vegetable dishes sound healthy, but popular options like aloo ki sabzi add to the carb count because potatoes are starchy. Singh clarifies that potatoes are not bad, especially when cooked at home, but portion size matters.

Add fibre for better digestion and fullness

One of the easiest ways to turn lunch into a nutritionally balanced meal is by adding raw vegetables. Singh recommends having a small salad with lunch because fibre helps digestion, keeps you full longer, and adds nutrients without adding many calories.

Cucumber, carrot, tomato or leafy greens can work well with almost any Indian meal and take minimal effort to prepare.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why protein needs priority

Singh points out that most traditional Indian lunches lack a reliable source of protein. His easy solution? Add Greek yoghurt or paneer to everyday lunches. Half a cup of Greek yoghurt packs nearly 20 grams of protein, making it a convenient addition even on busy days.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indig
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, bo
Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft
Russian President’s Flying Kremlin vs US President’s Air Force One
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement