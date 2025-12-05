Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition

Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS
LIFESTYLE
Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh shares simple, realistic ways to reduce carbs in everyday Indian meals and boost nutrition with protein and fibre.
Indian lunches often feel warm, satisfying and familiar. For many households, a standard plate carries multiple rotis, cooked vegetables and sometimes rice on the side. But while this long-standing routine feels comforting, it may not always be balanced, says celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who trains actors like Tamannaah Bhatia.
In a recent social media post, he explained why many Indian meals unintentionally end up being mostly carbohydrates, but a small, practical change can make them healthier without losing flavour or comfort. His advice focuses on simple changes anyone can adopt at home, rather than complex diets or strict eating plans.
Singh points out that most Indians don’t realise how quickly their plates get overloaded with carbs. Carbohydrates are not harmful, but too much, especially in a single meal, can lead to fluctuating energy levels and difficulty managing weight.
According to Singh, rotis are often the biggest culprit. Many people eat four, five or even more rotis in one sitting. Since each roti is made from wheat flour, eating too many at once can push blood sugar levels higher and cause mid-day fatigue.
His suggestion is simple: one or two are usually enough, especially when they are paired with foods that bring volume and nutrition.
Vegetable dishes sound healthy, but popular options like aloo ki sabzi add to the carb count because potatoes are starchy. Singh clarifies that potatoes are not bad, especially when cooked at home, but portion size matters.
One of the easiest ways to turn lunch into a nutritionally balanced meal is by adding raw vegetables. Singh recommends having a small salad with lunch because fibre helps digestion, keeps you full longer, and adds nutrients without adding many calories.
Cucumber, carrot, tomato or leafy greens can work well with almost any Indian meal and take minimal effort to prepare.
Singh points out that most traditional Indian lunches lack a reliable source of protein. His easy solution? Add Greek yoghurt or paneer to everyday lunches. Half a cup of Greek yoghurt packs nearly 20 grams of protein, making it a convenient addition even on busy days.