Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 worst core exercises, the last one might make your waist look bigger

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer, Siddhartha Singh, warns against 3 core exercises, as they can cause injury or make your waist appear bigger.

In a recent Instagram video, celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who trains actress Tamannaah Bhatia, revealed that some popular workouts can actually hinder your progress. In certain cases, these exercises may even cause you to appear larger around your waistline.

Here’s what Siddhartha said about these exercises, explaining why these moves could do more harm than good.

1. Sit-Ups

Sit-ups have been considered a classic ab exercise, but Siddhartha warns they are not as effective as people think. 'It does absolutely nothing for your core. The only thing this is going to give you is a strained neck and high chances of an upper back injury.'

2. Russian Twists

The next move Siddhartha highlighted is one of the most popular exercises seen on social media, the Russian twist. 'I highly doubt any Russians are doing this for their core. It can massively overload your lower back and lead to injury and a lot of wasted time.'

3. Side Bends

Finally, Siddhartha warned against side bends, a move he once practised frequently himself. He said. 'Did you know the side bend can actually make your waist look bigger? The side bend trains your obliques. And when you train your obliques, they become bigger. That could actually make your waist look much thicker.'

Better a lternatives for c ore s trength

Siddhartha Singh also shared three core exercises you should do instead, which promote stability, strength, and posture:

1. Side Planks: Strengthen the obliques and improve balance without straining the spine.

2. Deadbugs: Activate the deep core muscles while improving coordination.

3. Pallof Press: Engages the entire core by resisting rotation, protecting your lower back.

