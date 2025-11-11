Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer shares 3 exercise mistakes that can trigger hormonal imbalance in women

Celebrity trainer Siddhartha Singh, who coaches Tamannaah Bhatia, reveals three workout mistakes that can disturb women’s hormones and overall health.

Regular exercise is important for good health, but the timing and type of workouts can significantly impact hormonal balance, particularly for women. Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, known for training stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, highlights that certain common workout habits may disrupt this balance.

In a recent Instagram post, the trainer highlighted three common exercise mistakes that can spike stress hormones like cortisol, leading to irregular periods, fatigue, and even slowed metabolism.

Let’s look at the three workout mistakes that may harm your hormonal health and how to fix them.

1. Fasted Morning Cardio

Many fitness enthusiasts swear by early-morning fasted cardio for fat loss. However, Siddhartha Singh warns that this practice may do more harm than good for women’s hormones.

He explains that working out on an empty stomach can spike cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone. 'Doing cardio first thing in the morning, before eating, puts your body under stress. Cortisol levels are already high when you wake up, and fasted training pushes them even higher,' he said.

2. Excessive HIIT Sessions

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) has become extremely popular because it promises quick results in less time. But according to Siddhartha, too much HIIT can backfire.

'HIIT workouts like CrossFit or Hyrox are great in moderation,' he said. 'But overdoing them raises cortisol levels and can lower progesterone, a key hormone for women’s reproductive and emotional health.'

3. Late-night workouts

Siddhartha Singh advises against exercising too close to bedtime, as intense workouts stimulate the nervous system and increase cortisol levels, making it harder to fall asleep. Poor sleep, in turn, disrupts hormone regulation, affecting metabolism and recovery.

'Try to finish your workouts at least three hours before bed,' Singh suggested. 'Your body needs time to cool down and relax before you sleep. Evening workouts are fine, but not too late.'