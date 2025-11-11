Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer shares 3 exercise mistakes that can trigger hormonal imbalance in women

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach

Scaling beyond borders: Bhavik Thaker on principle of growth

CAT 2025 Admit Card to be released on THIS date at iimcat.ac.in, check how to download hall ticket

Andhra Pradesh bus driver sacrifices his life to save students in heartbreaking accident; Here’s what happened

Shraddha Kapoor becomes Judy Hopps’ voice in Zootopia 2; here's how she is ideal for this role

Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort to remain closed for 3 days, here's all you need to know

Delhi Car Blast: Mastermind Umar Mohammad's mother, brothers, 13 other people being questioned after explosion in Red Fort area

IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification RELEASED at afcat.edcil.co.in: Registrations to begin from THIS date, know how to apply

Bengaluru on high alert after Delhi car blast, police conduct intensive checks at Bengaluru metro stations, railway stations, bus stands

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach

Fixing the 5%-18% Duty Imbalance

Scaling beyond borders: Bhavik Thaker on principle of growth

Scaling beyond borders: Bhavik Thaker on principle of growth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer shares 3 exercise mistakes that can trigger hormonal imbalance in women

Celebrity trainer Siddhartha Singh, who coaches Tamannaah Bhatia, reveals three workout mistakes that can disturb women’s hormones and overall health.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 01:28 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer shares 3 exercise mistakes that can trigger hormonal imbalance in women
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Regular exercise is important for good health, but the timing and type of workouts can significantly impact hormonal balance, particularly for women. Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, known for training stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, highlights that certain common workout habits may disrupt this balance.

In a recent Instagram post, the trainer highlighted three common exercise mistakes that can spike stress hormones like cortisol, leading to irregular periods, fatigue, and even slowed metabolism. 

Let’s look at the three workout mistakes that may harm your hormonal health and how to fix them.

1. Fasted Morning Cardio

Many fitness enthusiasts swear by early-morning fasted cardio for fat loss. However, Siddhartha Singh warns that this practice may do more harm than good for women’s hormones.

He explains that working out on an empty stomach can spike cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone. 'Doing cardio first thing in the morning, before eating, puts your body under stress. Cortisol levels are already high when you wake up, and fasted training pushes them even higher,' he said.

2. Excessive HIIT Sessions

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) has become extremely popular because it promises quick results in less time. But according to Siddhartha, too much HIIT can backfire.

'HIIT workouts like CrossFit or Hyrox are great in moderation,' he said. 'But overdoing them raises cortisol levels and can lower progesterone, a key hormone for women’s reproductive and emotional health.'

3. Late-night workouts

Siddhartha Singh advises against exercising too close to bedtime, as intense workouts stimulate the nervous system and increase cortisol levels, making it harder to fall asleep. Poor sleep, in turn, disrupts hormone regulation, affecting metabolism and recovery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Try to finish your workouts at least three hours before bed,' Singh suggested. 'Your body needs time to cool down and relax before you sleep. Evening workouts are fine, but not too late.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Day after Delhi blast, explosion in parked car near high court in Pakistan's Islamabad
Day after Delhi blast, explosion in parked car near high court in Pakistan's Isl
How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion
How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion
5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach
Fixing the 5%-18% Duty Imbalance
Scaling beyond borders: Bhavik Thaker on principle of growth
Scaling beyond borders: Bhavik Thaker on principle of growth
CAT 2025 Admit Card to be released on THIS date at iimcat.ac.in, check how to download hall ticket
CAT 2025 Admit Card to be released on THIS date at iimcat.ac.in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE