Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer reveals 5 worst foods for weight loss, including bhature, aloo paratha, more

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer reveals 5 worst foods for weight loss: aloo paratha, Coke, bhatura, lentils and processed foods. Avoiding these calorie-heavy choices and switching to healthy alternatives is the key to a fitter lifestyle.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 07:31 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 5 worst foods for weight loss, including bhature, aloo paratha, more
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of Bollywood’s most admired actresses, not just for her acting skills but also for her enviable fitness and glowing appearance. While fans often wonder about her diet and workout routine, her fitness trainer has now revealed the five worst foods to consume when trying to lose weight. Surprisingly, many of these are everyday favourites found in most Indian households.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aloo Paratha

A staple in many Indian homes, aloo paratha is delicious but calorie-dense. The combination of refined flour and potato filling makes it heavy in carbs and fats, slowing down the weight loss process.

Coke and Sugary Drinks

Carbonated drinks like Coke are high in sugar and empty calories. They provide no nutritional value and can lead to fat gain, bloating, and spikes in blood sugar levels.

Bhatura

Often paired with chole, bhatura is deep-fried and made of refined flour, making it one of the unhealthiest choices for those aiming to shed extra kilos.

Lentils

While lentils are a good source of protein and fibre, the trainer warns that overconsumption can hinder weight loss. They are calorie-dense, and eating them in large portions, especially with heavy tempering or ghee, may add extra calories. Moderation is key.

Processed Foods

Packaged chips, instant noodles, and processed ready-to-eat meals are high in preservatives, sodium, and unhealthy fats that hinder weight loss and overall well-being.

Fitness lesson

According to Tamannaah’s trainer, cutting down on these foods and replacing them with wholesome alternatives like whole grains, fresh fruits, lean proteins, and healthy fats is key to achieving sustainable weight loss. Tamannaah herself follows a disciplined diet with a balance of nutritious meals, hydration, and regular workouts.

By avoiding these five foods, anyone can accelerate their fitness journey and take a step closer to a healthier lifestyle, just like Tamannaah Bhatia.

