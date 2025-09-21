Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer approved 5 healthy office snacks, from boiled eggs to dark chocolate

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t born in India
LIFESTYLE
Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who trains Tamannaah Bhatia, recommends five healthy office snacks, perfect for energy and guilt-free cravings.
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle while working is never easy. Between endless meetings and deadlines, most of us often find ourselves munching on unhealthy snacks like chips, biscuits, or fried snacks. While these can satisfy your cravings temporarily, they can lead to unwanted calories.
Siddhartha Singh, celebrity fitness trainer to popular Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia, recently revealed his favourite office-friendly snacks. These are not only nutritious but also low in calories, making them guilt-free and perfect for staying energised throughout the day.
Siddhartha calls Greek yoghurt his 'all-time favourite snack.' Just 150 grams of Greek yoghurt can make a big difference to your diet. It’s packed with protein, helps keep you full for longer, and prevents afternoon energy slumps.
Simple yet highly nutritious, boiled eggs are an easy snack for work. According to Siddhartha, two medium-sized boiled eggs provide about 12 grams of protein, enough to keep you satisfied until your next meal.
This snack with apple paired with one tablespoon of peanut butter is the perfect mix of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and fibre. It keeps cravings away without the risk of a sugar crash.
If you love coffee, try this protein coffee recipe with just a scoop of whey protein mixed with black coffee. This combination not only keeps you alert but also adds a dose of protein to your day.
If you love something sweet, Siddhartha recommends indulging in dark chocolate paired with 20 grams of walnuts. This combination satisfies your sweet tooth without being unhealthy.
