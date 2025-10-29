Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach reveals 3 health benefits of eating small amounts of sugar daily

Celebrity trainer Siddhartha Singh says a small amount of sugar intake can boost consistency, improve post-workout recovery, and make healthy eating more sustainable.

If you’ve ever tried to lose weight, you probably know how hard it can be to resist sweets. For many, giving up sugar completely feels impossible; the cravings hit, and guilt soon follows when you reach for a dessert. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to completely cut sugar out of your diet to stay healthy or achieve your fitness goals.

Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has trained stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, recently shared a refreshing perspective on sugar consumption. In a recent Instagram video, he explained that eating small, controlled amounts of sugar daily can actually be good for your overall health and fitness journey.

He highlighted three main benefits of allowing small amounts of sugar in your daily diet: consistency, performance and recovery, and sustainability.

1. Consistency in d iet

According to Siddhartha, one of the biggest challenges people face during their fitness journey is consistency. He explains, 'When you allow small, controlled sugar daily, you’re more likely to stick to a nutrition plan instead of giving up after a few days. It helps you stay consistent and enjoy the process.'

2. Better Performance and Recovery

The fitness expert also pointed out that sugar isn’t always harmful; it can actually help your body recover after exercise. Siddhartha explains that pairing simple carbohydrates like sugar with protein after a workout improves recovery and enhances performance. 'Having a banana with your protein shake after your workout is a great idea,' he suggests.

3. Sustainability and Mental Balance

Siddhartha strongly believes that sustainability is the foundation of any effective diet plan. He explains that having a little sugar daily helps people maintain balance, both physically and mentally. 'Most plans fail because they demand perfection. Including a modest sugar treat every day gives your brain permission to enjoy life without guilt,' he said.

