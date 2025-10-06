Tamannaah Bhatia relies on THIS simple dish for both breakfast and lunch, ‘The regular good…’

Tamannaah Bhatia shares her secret for a simple, nutritious meal that keeps her energised and supports weight management. Perfect for breakfast or lunch, this everyday dish is both healthy and surprisingly satisfying.

Tamannaah Bhatia, the renowned actress, has revealed her love for a simple yet wholesome dish: poha. In a conversation with Curly Tales, she said, 'The regular good poha, with potatoes. Plain poha, which doesn’t have too much going on.' While she enjoys the classic preparation, Tamannaah has also experimented by adding sprouts to it, believing that this combination makes the dish even healthier. She notes that balancing poha with sprouts is not just tasty but also a great option for those looking to manage weight, as it keeps you feeling full for longer.

Health benefits of poha and sprouts

Poha, also called flattened or beaten rice, is a staple in many Indian homes and particularly popular in regions like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. According to consultant dietician and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra, poha is an excellent source of carbohydrates, offering sustained energy throughout the morning. The glycemic index (GI) of poha typically ranges from 38 to 64 depending on the thickness of the rice flakes and additional ingredients. This means it has a slower and more controlled impact on blood sugar levels compared to refined white rice, making it suitable for people mindful of their sugar intake.

Adding sprouts to poha further boosts its nutritional value. Meenu Balaji, Chief Nutritionist at Pragmatic Nutrition in Chennai, explains that sprouts increase protein content, helping you stay full longer and reducing unnecessary snacking. They are also high in fiber, aiding digestion and supporting healthy blood sugar levels. Additionally, sprouts are low in calories, making this combination a lighter, nutrient-rich meal ideal for both breakfast and lunch.

By keeping it simple yet nutritious, Tamannaah Bhatia's poha routine is an example of how everyday meals can be both delicious and health-conscious, proving that even a humble dish can have a big impact on overall wellness.