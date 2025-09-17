Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...

SHOCKING, SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery to have sex

Narendra Modi’s diet secrets: How fasting keeps the Prime Minister focused at 75

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her perfectly sculpted figure in denim bodycon dress with unique twist; see pics

Raj Kundra makes shocking allegation against Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia; claims part of Rs 60 crore fraud amount was...

Explained: Who advances to Super 4s if Pakistan boycott Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE

Anurag Kashyap doesn't see himself as 'a fearless filmmaker': 'Most people want fame and lifestyle, I just want to...'

'Rivers, dams of Kashmir will...': Lashkar-e-Taiba's leader issues open threat to India months after Op Sindoor

Pakistan's nefarious design exposed: Islamabad uses drones to push drugs into India, Karachi and Gwadar port for trafficking, details...

This Pakistani richest business group is linked with Army, valued at Rs...; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused, belonging to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, killed in encounter

Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused killed in encounter

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24

SHOCKING, SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery to have sex

SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery for sex

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her perfectly sculpted figure in denim bodycon dress with unique twist; see pics

Tamannaah Bhatia is redefining denim with her latest appearance. A powerful silhouette, statement heels, and minimal glam made her look stand out in the most effortless way.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 08:11 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her perfectly sculpted figure in denim bodycon dress with unique twist; see pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamannaah Bhatia is once again proving why she’s one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. The diva recently stepped out in a bold and stunning denim outfit that beautifully blended structure with sophistication. Surrounded by vibrant blooms, she looked nothing short of a fashion queen.

Bold take on denim fashion

Tamannaah chose a body-hugging, dark indigo denim dress that stood out for its unique design. The outfit featured a high-neck structure with sharp shoulders, giving it a power-dressing vibe. The striking cut-out at the neckline added a touch of glam while the corset-like stitch detailing enhanced her curves, making the look both edgy and elegant. The fitted long sleeves with buttoned cuffs further elevated the chic silhouette, while the midi length gave it a modern, polished appeal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Balancing the denim dress with the right footwear, Tamannaah opted for animal-print pointed heels. The leopard-print pumps injected an unexpected twist into the look, breaking the monotone denim and adding a playful edge.

Makeup and accessories on point

Tamannaah’s glam was subtle yet effective. She wore a soft base with a natural glow, perfectly complemented by muted pink lips. Her eye makeup was kept sharp with winged eyeliner and well-defined lashes, highlighting her striking eyes without overpowering the outfit.

For her hairstyle, she went with a slicked-back look, leaving her hair straight and tucked behind her ears, a style that allowed the dress to remain the focal point. Statement pearl earrings added just the right amount of elegance without being too flashy.

On the work front

While the actress continues to set fashion goals, she is also busy with her exciting lineup of films. The actress will next be seen in Bhola Shankar, Odela 2, and the much-awaited comedy No Entry 2. With back-to-back projects and her stellar style, Tamannaah Bhatia is truly unstoppable.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case
ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case
Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines
Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide
After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...
After Astronomer, another office affair surfaces! THIS firm fires CEO for...
Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..., know what happened
Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..
Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy as claimed? Check benefits, risks and more
Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE