Taapsee Pannu stuns internet with six-pack abs, know her diet routine behind transformation

Taapsee Pannu breaks the internet with picture six-pack abs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu six pack abs| Photo: Instagram

Taapsee's dietician in an interview with HT revealed that the fat percentage from Taapsee's diet was cut down and she had to lose more weight.  Taapsse's dietician Munmun Ganeriwal said that everyone has Six pack abs but they remain hidden behind water and body fat, during the chat with HT. 

She also said that women have a natural tendency to put on fat biologically because it helps in childbirth. Women have hormones that are natural oestrogens and testosterones are low that are fat burners. Food items that improve metabolism were increased in Pannu's diet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

During the transformation time, she consumed a lot of kitchen spices like Ajwain to reduce premenstrual and menstrual bloating.  Taapsee's entire transformation was natural and she did not consume any supplements. 

