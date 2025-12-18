FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Taapsee Pannu speaks out on breaking Bollywood’s beauty rules: 'They wanted me to...'

Taapsee Pannu faced pressure to straighten her curly hair in Bollywood but eventually embraced her natural curls, inspiring self-acceptance and challenging beauty stereotypes.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu speaks out on breaking Bollywood’s beauty rules: 'They wanted me to...'
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently shared how she faced pressure in the film industry to straighten her naturally curly hair. She disclosed that for many years, directors frequently asked her to change her curls because they thought straight hair looked more glamorous.

Curly hair and stereotypes:

According to Taapsee, curly hair was typically associated with 'rebellious' characters rather than traditional heroine roles. She initially complied with these guidelines, but as time passed, she developed self-confidence in her natural appearance and learned how to care for her curls. Directors gradually came to embrace and even value her natural hair.

Brand pressure and recognition:

She also mentioned brands, stating that many of them had requested that she straighten her hair for advertising purposes. She was disappointed because curly hair was frequently not considered 'marketable.' Taapsee recently participated in a campaign that honours curly hair, something she had long desired.

Also read: Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn’t approve of skincare remedies

Learning to love her curls:

When Taapsee was younger, she acknowledged that she didn't always like her curls because she didn't often see people with similar hair. It took her some time to learn how to control her curls, but eventually she began to appreciate their beauty and uniqueness.

The road taken by Taapsee Pannu underlines the significance of being comfortable with oneself and being proud of one's natural beauty. With her brave decision to sport her curls, she has not just fought against the prevailing beauty standards in the film industry but also encouraged many people to love their unique traits.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
Read More
