Symptoms of anemia and diet tips to improve blood count

Anemia is when the hemoglobin level or red blood cells count in the body reaches below normal. Those who suffer from it should eat foods rich in iron.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

Anemia means lack of blood in the body. Women are more prone to anemia than men. Due to lack of blood in the body, you will not only feel tired, but it can lead to many other health issues. Anemia occurs when you do not take a healthy diet. 

Anemia is when the hemoglobin level or red blood cells count in the body reaches below normal. Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body. Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein present in red blood cells. When the body suffers from anemia, certain symptoms develop.

People who suffer from anemia should include foods rich in iron in their diet. Eat spinach, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, egg yolk, banana, beet, sweet potato, legumes, pomegranate, egg yolk, strawberries, apples, foods rich in protein etc.

Signs and symptoms of anemia

Feeling tired
Pale skin
Cold hands and feet
Feeling weak
Dizzy
Headache
Chest pain
Hair fall
Lack of stamina in the body
Irregular heartbeat
Having difficulty concentrating

Remedies for anemia

1. Drink beet juice

The problem of anemia can be overcome by drinking beet juice which can easily be made at home. To make the juice, cut and peel a beet and put it in the mixer. Blend it and filter the juice in a glass. Add rock salt, lemon juice to it and drink. Beetroot increases the production of red blood cells and hemoglobin. If you have anemia drink beetroot juice regularly.

2. Drink green vegetable juice

Juice prepared from green vegetables also helps get rid of anemia. For this you can take spinach, kale and other iron-rich vegetables. Clean spinach, kale and other vegetables and put them in the mixer. Blend them and sieve them in a glass.

A little salt, lemon juice, honey can also be added to it, so that the taste does not feel bitter. Vegetables such as kale, broccoli, spinach, asparagus are rich in iron. Consume them regularly.

3. Eat dates and raisins

Eat two to three dates and 10-12 grains of raisins in breakfast every morning. Both these foods increase iron in the body, because iron is very high in them. Along with this, red blood cells also increase.

4. Increase iron by eating jaggery and gram

People have been using jaggery and gram for years. Both these foods increase iron in the body. Eat some gram soaked in water with jaggery. Iron is abundant in jaggery and gram.

