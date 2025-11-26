Sydney woman’s manicure turned into serious medical emergency

Her heartbeat accelerated, her vision became blurred, and her hand went numb. Then she noticed red streaks forming from her thumb to her neck.

A woman's manicure appointment in Sydney turned into a frightening medical emergency that changed her life.

Claudia Ruffin, 27, visited a high-end nail salon in Double Bay on Valentine's Day 2024. A few hours after the manicure, she began feeling very unwell.

Her heartbeat accelerated, her vision became blurred, and her hand went numb. Then she noticed red streaks forming from her thumb to her neck. That's when she rushed to St. Vincent's Hospital.

Doctors soon discovered the cause. According to news.com.au, Ruffin had a severe strep infection that quickly developed into sepsis. Her thumb began to turn black, and she needed immediate treatment.

Over the next month, Ruffin underwent six surgeries. She underwent a skin graft, 48 stitches, and a partial amputation of her thumb. Surgeons later performed a reconstructive procedure, but she says she still cannot fully use or feel her thumb.

Ruffin later shared her story online. She described the experience as "hell" and advised people to be mindful of salon hygiene practices. She said customers should ensure that equipment is properly cleaned, especially for treatments that damage the skin, such as cutting cuticles.

Health experts quoted by news.com.au said that even minor beauty procedures can be dangerous if salons do not follow strict hygiene rules. They also stated that sepsis affects more than 55,000 Australians each year and can lead to long-term damage or even death.

Ruffin thanked her doctors, family, and friends for their support. She said the experience has changed her perspective on her health, and she hopes her story will inspire others to take safety seriously, even during simple beauty appointments.

