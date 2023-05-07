Sweet tooth? Here are 5 foods to help you manage sugar cravings

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
For many people, sugar cravings can be a serious issue. They can be challenging to avoid, and doing so can result in overeating, obesity, and other health issues. Every now and then, especially when we start following a strict diet or attempting to detox, we all have to deal with intense sugar cravings.
Let's first explore the causes of our sugar cravings before moving on to the answers. In our brains, sugar consumption causes the release of dopamine, which gives us a positive feeling. This explains why when we are anxious, worn out, or depressed, we frequently reach for sugary meals.
Here are 5 ways to curb sugar cravings
- When we talk about substituting unhealthy sugary sweets, dark chocolate is the closest and most convenient healthy solution.
- Chia seeds are a great choice for a balanced, sweet dessert that has recently gained a lot of popularity.
- When you start to crave sugar, have fruit around. You'll also receive some sweetness, fibre, and minerals.
- Dates are a type of dried fruit that comes from a palm tree. They are sweet and incredibly nourishing. Despite being dried, they are still loaded with fibre, potassium, iron, and other healthy plant elements.
- When we try to discuss healthy dessert options, yoghurt has to be on the list. Yoghurt is a high-protein and calcium-rich snack that is good for you.