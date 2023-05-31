Sweet tooth cravings? Here are 5 fruits to fight your sugar craving

For many people, a filling supper would be completed without some ice cream, cakes, or other sweets. However, because sugar has a negative impact on weight, oral health, and other elements of wellbeing, consumers often turn to artificial sweeteners that mimic the taste of sugar but have very few or no calories. While they undoubtedly satisfy sugar cravings, they are not without drawbacks.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), using non-sugar sweeteners on a long-term basis increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic diseases.

Here are 5 fruits to fight your sugar craving:

Berries: Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are low in sugar and high in fiber. They also contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. You can enjoy them fresh or frozen, and they make a delicious addition to smoothies, yogurt, or as a topping for oatmeal.

Apples: Apples are a great choice to curb sugar cravings due to their natural sweetness and high fiber content. They also provide a satisfying crunch. Apples contain essential vitamins and minerals and can be enjoyed on their own or paired with a nut butter for a balanced snack.

Citrus fruits: Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are citrus fruits that are low in sugar and high in vitamin C and fiber. They can help satisfy your craving for something sweet while providing a refreshing burst of flavor. Enjoy them as a snack or incorporate them into your water or salads.

Kiwi: Kiwis are nutrient-dense fruits that have a sweet and tangy flavor. They are low in sugar and packed with fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and antioxidants. Kiwis make a delicious and healthy snack when eaten on their own or added to fruit salads or smoothies.

Avocado: While technically a fruit, avocados have a creamy texture and are low in sugar. They are rich in healthy fats, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. Enjoy avocados sliced on whole-grain toast or add them to salads, smoothies, or as a topping for grilled chicken or fish.